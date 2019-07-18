United Nations, Mandela, Illien, Gallardo, Call On All People & Nations to Adopt "Happytalism" As New Economic Paradigm Replacing Obsolete Capitalism / Socialism, for July 18 Nelson Mandela Day 2019

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating today's 2019 Nelson Mandela International Day , Ndaba Mandela, grandson of President Mandela, along with fellow co founders Jayme Illien, and Luis Gallardo of the United Nations New Economic Paradigm (NEP) Project , is calling on all people, and all nations to adopt ' HAPPYTALISM ' as a new economic genus and global development paradigm, to replace all obsolete, archaic, and inadequate economic models and mindsets, such as capitalism and socialism, in order to achieve the UN's 17 Global Goals by 2030, and 'The Global Happiness and Wellbeing Of All Life On Earth' by 2050.

The United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project was launched in 2009 in the wake of the 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis. In November 2009, the United Nations formally declared July 18, Nelson Mandela's Birthday, as, 'Nelson Mandela International Day' (or 'Mandela Day') when the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 63/14 which reads:

"The General Assembly, Recognizing the long history of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's leading role in and support for Africa's struggle for liberation and Africa's unity, and his outstanding contribution to the creation of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic South Africa; Recognizing also Nelson Mandela's values and his dedication to the service of humanity, as a humanitarian, in the fields of conflict resolution, race relations, promotion and protection of human rights, reconciliation, gender equality and the rights of children and other vulnerable groups, as well as the upliftment of poor and underdeveloped communities. Acknowledging Nelson Mandela's contribution to the struggle for democracy internationally and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world; Decides to designate 18 July as Nelson Mandela International Day, to be observed each year beginning in 2010."

"Ten years ago, the United Nations declared July 18 Nelson Mandela International Day, recognizing the courage, leadership, and inspiration of my grandfather, and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, who narrowly escaped political execution, and sacrificed 27 years of his life, unjustly emprisoned for standing up for democracy, human rights, and social justice, and for standing against the unjust, racist, and criminal apartheid government and regime - a brutal, abusive, oppressive, despotic, and obsolete system of governance, now recognized as a crime against humanity by the United Nations.

Today, we all as human beings, individually and collectively, share the most extraordinary set of opportunities and challenges before us in the history of humankind. And like my grandfather, Madiba and the people of South Africa decades ago, we all face the great challenge of overcoming the obsolete economic, political, and social systems, biases, and ways of old, which no longer suit the basic requirements or potential of a highly aspirational, more informed, and ambitious global human family with a common mission of achieving the UNs 17 Global Goals by 2030, and Ten Billion Happy by 2050.

What will the next chapter in the great story of all of us be? On today's Mandela Day 2019, I call on all fellow members of the great human family to unite together in a new alliance and common vision to advance HAPPYTALISM, a new economic genus and human development paradigm. Let us join together and unlock the limitless potential of all of us. Let us cast off the chains of the tyranny of the status quo, and the obsolete systems of capitalism and socialism, and, let us adopt and implement HAPPYTALISM, a more advanced, holistic, and comprehensive economic genus and human development paradigm, which places the primacy of happiness, wellbeing, and freedom at the center of economic and human development, and all life, and seeks as it's ultimate end, the global happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of every human being on the planet by 2050," said Ndaba Mandela, UN AIDS Global Ambassador and co founder United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project.

"HAPPYTALISM is informed through the entirety of economic, political, and social models, systems, political philosophies, and theories that have come and gone throughout human history, such as capitalism, socialism, communism, mercantilism, and feudalism, among others. HAPPYTALISM is uniquely grounded in the timeless wisdom of all of the great sages of humanity, as well as the great philosophers, political scientists, business, economic, and spiritual leaders, and the preeminent academics and epistemic community of experts in the field of happiness, wellbeing, and more broadly, human development and the human condition. Let us join together on this 2019 Nelson Mandela Day, and commit ourselves to advancing HAPPYTALISM as a new economic genus and global development paradigm to achieve the UN's Global Goals by 2030 and Ten Billion Happy by 2050," said Jayme Illien, Founder and CEO of the United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project.

"HAPPYTALISM is a new economic genus and human development paradigm, which greatly enhances results for business and the broader private sector, and expands the economic growth potential of countries at exponential multiples, as compared to capitalism, socialism, and other old paradigm models. HAPPYTALISM is also a totally new mindset and a new holistic approach to life, which any individual, group, company, government, or community entity can immediately adopt and implement, thereby directly increasing levels of individual, communal, and societal happiness, wellbeing, and freedom, while simultaneously, advancing the great global endeavor to achieve the UN's Global Goals by 2030, and the Global Happiness and Well-being of All Life On Earth by 2050. On this 2019 Nelson Mandela Day, I, along with Ndaba Mandela, and Jayme Illien, call on all people and nations to adopt HAPPYTALISM, a new economic genus and global development paradigm, which uniquely empowers all people, nations, and society to thrive, forever," said Luis Gallardo, Founder of World Happiness Agora and Fest, and author of the award winning book Brands and Rousers: The Holistic System to Foster High-Performing Businesses, Brands and Careers.

To adopt and implement HAPPYTALISM, start now by doing what makes you happy and spreading happiness to others. Also, for more information contact:

