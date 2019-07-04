United Nations NEP calls on all people and all nations to adopt 'HAPPYTALISM' over Capitalism/Socialism on occasion of July 4 US Independence Day 2019

NEW YORK, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the 2019 July 4 US Independence Day in America, and around the world, the United Nations New Economic Paradigm (NEP) Project is calling on all people, and all nations to adopt 'HAPPYTALISM' over capitalism/socialism, to set humanity free once and for all, achieve the UN's 17 global goals by 2030, and ultimately, the UN's 2012 call for a new economic paradigm which achieves the global happiness and well-being of all life on earth by 2050.

Today, the citizens and people of the United States of America, and billions around the world, celebrate one of the most important milestones in the history of all of humankind: the unanimous US Declaration Of Independence on July 4th, 1776, of the first states and citizens of America, from a monarchical, abusive, destructive, despotic, and obsolete system of economic, political, and social rule and governance.

The US Declaration of Independence, and the founding states and citizens of America, recognized for the first time in history, that certain Natural Laws and "self evident truths" exist that all human beings are created equal, and have natural, inalienable human rights to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," the right to democracy and governance by the people over rule by king or inheritance, and the right to revolution.

The US Declaration of Independence states further that it is the duty of the people to abolish and replace any system of government that is destructive, abusive, despotic and obsolete, with a totally new system that is most likely "to effect their safety and happiness."

It is the spirit of this natural and fundamental right and duty of all human beings to implement a new, more effective, and just system of governance, where necessary and appropriate that on this July 4 US Independence Day, the United Nations New Economic Paradigm is calling on all people, and all nations, to adopt and implement 'HAPPYTALISM' as a new economic genus and human development paradigm, to replace obsolete, old world and and inadequate systems such as capitalism, socialism, communism, mercantilism, feudalism, among others.

The United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project and HAPPYTALISM were founded in 2009 in the wake of the 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis. "The crisis doesn't only make us free to imagine other models, another future, another world. It obliges us to do so," said former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who convened the first "Happiness Commission" led by Nobel Economists Joseph Stiglitz and Amartya Sen.

In 2011 the United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project successfully gained the support of then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon, and all 193 UN Member States to adopt UN resolution 66/281 "The International Day of Happiness" in support of UN resolution 65/309 "Happiness: Towards a Holistic Approach to Development" and the principles, values, articles, and spirit of the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the US Declaration of Independence.

HAPPYTALISM is supra and pan systemic, solving siloed crises and issues, such as poverty, inequality, the mental health crisis, climate change, discrimination, freedom and slavery, gender inequality, sustainable economic growth, among others.

HAPPYTALISM answers the broader need for a bold new economic and human development system and paradigm that addresses systemic and legacy issues, which exist as a result of the tyranny of the status quo and obsolete mindsets and ways of thinking, and envisions a totally new world where all human beings thrive and are free to live happy and fulfilling lives.

HAPPYTALISM uniquely goes above and beyond old world and obsolete economic and political systems, such as capitalism and socialism, by proposing and advancing a philosophy that responds directly to the root causes of global crises, and the confluence of perplexing challenges and opportunities facing all of humankind, with new approaches and solutions.

"The time has come for the people around the world to pursue their unalienable right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and to adopt and implement HAPPYTALISM replacing the ineffective, and obsolete ways of old such as capitalism and socialism," said Jayme Illien, founder and CEO of the UN New Economic Paradigm Project.

"There have been only a few occasions in the history of the world when the citizens of a nation and the world have been called upon to turn the page anew toward a more advanced, sustainable and just system of governance and way of life. One occasion of course was when the founding citizens of America declared independence from the British Monarchy in 1776, which is celebrated today in the US and around the world. Another was when my grandfather, and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, initiated and led the revolution and movement that ended Apartheid in South Africa, and gave birth to a new nation, a new political party, and a new era of democratic governance in South Africa, and the African Continent. Today is yet another as we at the United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project, call on all people, and all nations, to look to the future and shift toward a new economic genus and global development paradigm that promotes and advances solutions to the great challenges and opportunities facing all of us," said Ndaba Mandela, co founder of the United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project and author of Going to the Mountain, the first ever book to tell President Nelson Mandela's life through the eyes of his grandson.

"The world needs new lenses to approach growth and how humans and societies can thrive. HAPPYTALISM presents a totally new, optimal, and comprehensive economic genus and human development paradigm to promote and advance the human condition, ensuring the achievement of the UN's Global Goals for Development, and the UN's 2012 call for a new economic paradigm that achieves the 'Global Happiness and Wellbeing of all life on earth' by 2050," said Luis Gallardo, Founder of the Gross Global Happiness Executive Education program held at United Nations University for Peace, Founder of the World Happiness Agora & Fest, and former Global CMO at Deloitte, the world's largest professional services and management consulting firm specializing in advising global CEOs and political leaders, and solving some of the most complex business and worldwide challenges.

For more information or interviews please contact

Booker@unnwo.org

Press@unnwo.org

SOURCE United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project