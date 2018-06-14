Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA. Michael Zechmeister , Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at 10:55 am EDT on June 19 , 2018.

, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at on , 2018. Jefferies 2018 Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA. Steven Spinner , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher Testa , President, Atlantic Region will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at 2:00 pm EDT on June 19, 2018 .

A link to the live audio webcasts of each fireside chat and an investor presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.unfi.com, via the "Events and Presentations" link. Webcast replays will be archived online for 90 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI delivers healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada. UNFI distributes over 110,000 products to more than 43,000 customer locations including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. Recognized as one of the most effectively managed U.S. companies, UNFI was named in the "Management Top 250" list by the Wall Street Journal in 2017. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

UNFI INVESTOR CONTACT:

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Faten Freiha

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

401-528-8634 ext. 35621

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-natural-foods-inc-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-300666168.html

SOURCE United Natural Foods, Inc.