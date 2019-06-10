United Natural Foods to Participate At Investor Conferences

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) announces its participation in the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 19 th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA. Steven Spinner , Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat which will begin at 8:40 am ET on June 18, 2019 .

Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA. Mike Zechmeister , Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat which will begin at 10:30 am ET on June 19, 2019 .

A link to the live audio webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.unfi.com via the "Events and Presentations" link.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this broader selection, differentiated assortment of services and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Combined with SUPERVALU, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America with expected annual sales of over $21 billion. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

