United Neuroscience and Boston University Lee Goldstein Laboratory Form Collaboration to Research Tau-Targeted Therapeutics for Treatment and Prevention of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)

"United Neuroscience is committed to tackling major challenges in neurodegenerative disease leveraging the Endobody vaccine approach," stated Mei Mei Hu, chief executive officer of United Neuroscience. "The Lee Goldstein laboratory has made key contributions to the understanding of CTE pathology. Their support in defining a path toward development of an effective therapeutic helps ensure that we are incorporating the best knowledge currently available in the field."

"We are excited to work with United Neuroscience to explore the potential of tau protein-targeted therapeutics in CTE using their Endobody vaccine technology," added Lee Goldstein, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Molecular Aging and Development Laboratory, Neurotrauma Laboratory and Associate Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine as well as a leader of the United Neuroscience-Goldstein laboratory tau research collaboration. "Our current understanding of CTE suggests that targeting specific forms of tau with this technology could provide a significant opportunity to benefit those at risk of neurodegenerative disease. We would like to contribute our resources and expertise to help move forward with prevention and treatment as efficiently as possible."

"The potential applications of United Neuroscience Endobody vaccine technology, which can safely and selectively evoke B-cell responses to targeted protein species, are extremely broad," stated Ajay Verma, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of United Neuroscience. "Once we identify specific forms of tau that are linked to CTE, development of an Endobody therapeutic would be an extremely promising approach to evaluate for individuals at risk for CTE. In addition, the ability to create combination vaccines using Endobody technology provides additional potential to target multiple forms of toxic proteins that contribute to neurodegenerative diseases including CTE."

United Neuroscience (UNS) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the development of best-in-class immunotherapeutics for the brain. A global company with offices in Ireland, Taiwan and the United States, UNS was founded to address the social and economic burden of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and seeks to rapidly advance candidates into and through clinical trials with the goal of delivering breakthrough treatments to patients. For more information please visit www.unitedneuroscience.com. Follow UNS on Twitter at https://twitter.com/UNSTechBio and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/unitedneuroscience.

