United Neuroscience to Present at the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Culture and the Cura Foundation's Fourth International 'Unite To Cure' Conference in Vatican City

"At United Neuroscience, we believe that new vaccine technology creates opportunities to envision a future that avoids the terrible consequences of neurodegenerative disease on global health," commented Mei Mei Hu, Chief Executive Officer of United Neuroscience. "Just as vaccines like the polio vaccine transformed societies in the past, we hope to demonstrate transformative, preventive and therapeutic therapies that are accessible to all. We value the opportunity provided by the Cura Foundation and the Vatican to participate in meaningful dialogues with all those who support efforts to create a better, healthier world."

In his talk, "Democratizing Brain Health," Lou Reese, co-founder of United Neuroscience, will discuss the need to challenge the status quo in clinical research in order to make treatments for neurological diseases accessible on a global scale. Lou's talk will address potential parallels between the future of brain health and the dramatic historical changes in human society brought by vaccines, digital technologies and aerospace engineering.

"We live in an exciting and transformative era in health care, wherein many of the world's most deadly diseases and dangerous medical conditions are being addressed by a wide array of treatments," said Dr. Robin Smith, President of the Cura Foundation. "Here in this intimate setting in the Vatican, we've brought together some of the world's greatest thought leaders to collaborate and strategize about creating a world free of disease and suffering. We're pleased to have United Neuroscience join us on this mission and look forward to this important conversation on brain health."

About United Neuroscience

The mission of United Neuroscience is to develop best-in-class immunotherapeutics for neurodegenerative and neurological diseases and to deliver new treatments to patients worldwide. A clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Dublin, with operations in Taiwan and the United States, United Neuroscience was founded to address the social and economic burden of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information please visit www.unitedneuroscience.com. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/UNSTechBio and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/unitedneuroscience.

About The Cura Foundation

The Cura Foundation leads a major global health movement, with the passionate purpose to improve human health. Cura unites public and private sectors, partnering with doctors, patients, business leaders, philanthropists and thought leaders to collaborate and create breakthroughs around the world. The foundation drives change by raising awareness of scientific advancements in genomics, emerging technologies and big data to usher in the future of medicine. Cura helps people live longer, better lives free from suffering. The Cura Foundation is a nonsectarian, nonpartisan, public and tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, please visit: https://thecurafoundation.org

To learn more about Unite To Cure: The Fourth International Vatican Conference, please visit: http://vaticanconference2018.com. Or, you can follow the event on Twitter @CuraFdn and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheCuraFoundation, and join the conversation with #UnitetoCure.

