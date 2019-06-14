United Orthopedic Corporation Wins Bronze at 21ˢᵗ Annual Medical Design Excellence Awards

"On behalf of the design and engineering team, we are honored to have had our U2 Knee AiO Block and MDT selected by the MDEA for this prestigious award," said Jason Lin, Chairman and CEO of United Orthopedic Corporation. "As innovators striving to create a more efficient and precise environment within operating rooms across the orthopedic space, we take great pride in being recognized for our work and in continuing to improve the total knee replacement experience for surgeons and patients alike."

The U2 Knee AiO Block and MDT are used to assist orthopedic surgeons in increasing precision and efficiency for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) operations. The AiO Block is user-friendly instrument which integrates the femoral sizer with the A/P resection guide and enables surgeons to properly position the U2 Knee femoral components anteriorly and posteriorly. It can decrease the possibility of anterior cortex notching and help to prevent mal-rotation. The MDT allows for modular convenience with its intra-operative flexibility of converting from a cruciate retaining trial to a posterior stabilizing version during the surgery. Because of its single-use design it can improve patient safety by potentially reducing the risk of infection. The combination of U2 Knee AiO Block and MDT allows for the removal of 163 instruments from the sterile field and reduces the total surgical tray count from 6 to 1.5 trays. This reduction has great potential to generate significant cost savings.

The MDEA program honors innovative advances in medical product design and engineering. The awards recognize winners based on excellence based upon the following criteria: benefits to overall healthcare, design and engineering innovation, functional innovation, benefit to patients, and market differentiation within the competitive landscape.

About Medical Design Excellence Awards

The MDEA program is presented by Informa's Advanced Manufacturing portfolio, the leading B-to-B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry, and by Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), the industry's central source for late breaking news, information, and business intelligence. For more information about the Medical Design Excellence Awards—including additional details about the manufacturers and suppliers that created the 2019 MDEA-winning products—visit the MDEA website at www.MDEAwards.com or e-mail: mdea@ubm.com.

About United Orthopedic Corporation

United Orthopedic Corporation is a leading international designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative orthopedic implants and instrument sets. The company offers clinically proven solutions used in primary and revision total hip/knee replacement, in addition to oncology applications. The company has implemented and maintains Quality Management Systems compliant with ISO 13485, FDA and CE requirements. To learn more visit www.uocusa.com.

