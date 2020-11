United Pacific's New Amber LED Parking/Signal Lights Add Contemporary Style, Function for Classic Broncos

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Pacific continues to illuminate classic Bronco restorations with new Amber LED Parking/Signal lamps for the grille.

The new, super-bright lights are direct replacements for the original components, offer greater visibility than the stock incandescent lamps and complement United Pacific's range of high-power LED headlamps and taillamps for early Broncos.

United Pacific Industries New Amber LED Parking/Signal Lights for Classic Bronco Models United Pacific Industries

"These new LED lights are a great way to modernize your first-generation Bronco, while maintaining its classic style," said Jai Baek, United Pacific's marketing and creative director. "They're the latest examples of how United Pacific is continually working to develop new parts and products to help enthusiasts take their projects to the next level."

The 25 LED dual function parking and signal lights (part number 110858) replace the original lighting units in the grille of 1966-68 models, while United Pacific's 35 LED Parking/Signal lights (part number 110382) fit 1969-77 models — for applications across the entire range of early Bronco models. The lights are sold individually and they plug in to the stock lighting harnesses for easy installation.

These new lights expand United Pacific's growing portfolio of early Bronco parts, which includes new chrome LED turn signal mirrors and most of the sheet metal enthusiasts need to restore their vehicle.

United Pacific's complete early Bronco parts lineup is available in a downloadable catalog at www.upauto.com/bronco.

