United Planet Awarded AI (Image Generation) Grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation

News provided by

United Planet

07 Sep, 2023, 09:16 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation has awarded United Planet a grant for High Schools students from the Cleveland Metropolitan school district to engage with Digital Storytelling using AI.

In a virtual exchange program beginning Fall 2023 and Spring 2024, Ohio students will work together with peers across Europe, Africa and the Middle East to author and illustrate a series of books which will address Climate Change, Food Security and Diversity and Inclusion. 

The 16-week Unite All Schools virtual exchange program will empower participants to become authors, photojournalists, and prompt engineers. Using Microsoft Bing for Image Generation, they will make a foray into the unchartered waters of AI for education. Each student will develop skills in generative AI, cross-cultural collaboration, problem solving, decision-making and research. They will become pioneers in the use of AI to address 21st century challenges.

United Planet's Virtual Exchange Officer, Donna Lubrano, expressed her excitement about the new program and thanked the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation for their continued support. For more than 60 years, the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation has awarded more than $150 million in grants to Ohio's non-religious, public PK-12 school programs for a wide variety of projects and initiatives that foster deep learning and excellent teachers.

Through the Foundation's generous grant, "we will engage students in the use of generative AI in a meaningful and impactful way: to make them global citizen leaders.  The program will also prepare them for the millions of jobs that will result from this emerging technology," Lubrano said.

ABOUT UNITED PLANET

United Planet  is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, international experiential learning, and internship experiences in more than 340 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.

For media inquiries, please contact Mohammad Hijazi, Marketing & Communications Manager at United Planet on [email protected]

SOURCE United Planet

