United Planners' National Conference Breaks Another Record and Helps A Local Charity - Treasure House

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Planners' 2019 Annual Partners Conference broke a company record of 532 attendees. The Annual Partners Conference (APC) is United Planners' national education conference for its financial advisors. "This is a great example of our continued growth and unprecedented level of collaboration between our financial advisors, home office teams and strategic partners," said Dave Shindel, CEO. The APC is a 3-day event offering 70 different sessions that cover an array of topics – videos of Day 1 - Day 2 - Day 3. The APC helps financial advisors learn about: new products & services, business strategies, industry trends, economic & market outlooks, practice management tactics, best practice ideas, financial technology updates as well as satisfy continuing education requirements and the list goes on. "We are passionate about helping our financial advisors get access to new ideas to improve their business structures and/or service models to ultimately provide a better overall client experience and value proposition for their investors," said Mike Baker, President. Baker continues to say, "The size of the APC is not too small, nor too big, it is just the right size to maintain our tight family-like culture so our financial advisors and strategic business partners can easily network to figure out ways to serve the best interests of our clients."

Since the APC was hosted at the Westgate Entertainment District, which is home of the Arizona Cardinals football stadium, their opening keynote speaker was Kurt Warner, Former Cardinals Quarterback and Hall of Fame Professional Football Player. Kurt's amazing "rags to riches story" inspired United Planners to integrate, for the first time event, a charity fundraiser for Treasure House, a supportive living community for young adults with intellectual & developmental disabilities providing them a place to live, work and enjoy recreational activities while being part of a larger family. "Everyone was thrilled to see our innovative spirit to leverage the goodwill & power of our APC to help a grass-roots local charity. We raised $30,756 and it was truly amazing to see our financial advisors and strategic business partners support Treasure House, which was founded by Kurt & Brenda Warner," said Billy Oliverio, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. If you would like to participate in this fundraising initiative, simply click here to donate via Treasure House's website. Please enter "United Planners" in the "Comments" field to get it properly credited to our fundraiser event.

United Planners is a national wealth management firm that provides financial planning, investment management and insurance services. Established in 1987, United Planners is vocal about its stance of being "Adamantly Not For Sale" because it is majority-owned by its advisors. United Planners is uniquely structured as a limited partnership that offers ownership opportunities and profit sharing to its financial advisors and embraces a culture, passion and strategy that caters to the fiercely independent financial advisor community. United Planners service model is to provide back-office support to independent financial advisors, who then help investors manage their wealth to achieve a variety of goals & objectives. United Planners is an open-architecture model that offers flexible, efficient and scalable solutions that positions its financial advisors to build and manage profitable businesses. To learn more go to www.UnitedPlanners.com or call a Partner Development Consultant at 800-966-8737, Option 3. United Planners is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC / Registered Broker-Dealer with the FINRA / SIPC Member.

