UNITED PLAYAZ TO HOST ANNUAL GUN BUYBACK EVENT ON SAT. DEC. 14 WITH GOAL TO REMOVE 500 FIREARMS FROM THE STREETS OF SAN FRANCISCO

Event aims to reduce firearms in circulation and prevent gun violence across the city by offering $100 for handguns and $200 for assault rifles - no questions asked

Key partners include the San Francisco Police Department, local gun violence prevention groups and leading cannabis brand STIIIZY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Playaz , a leading violence prevention and community development organization based in San Francisco, is hosting its Annual Gun Buyback Event this Saturday, December 14 from 8am-12pm PT. The event also falls on National Gun Buyback Day and the 12th anniversary of the tragic Sandy Hook shooting.

In partnership with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), local gun violence prevention groups and STIIIZY, the nation's leading cannabis brand, this event provides an opportunity to reduce firearms in circulation and prevent gun violence across the city, particularly for youth, and change the narrative around community-led gun violence prevention.

As in previous years, $100 will be offered for handguns and $200 for assault weapons, with no questions asked. Community members who no longer want or need their firearms are encouraged to turn them in anonymously and safely, helping to create a safer San Francisco for everyone. This year's event aims to collect 500 firearms off the streets in honor of the 12th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Once collected, the guns are destroyed and melted down, with the parts recycled to create jewelry and other goods that are sold to finance future gun buy-backs.

United Playaz has hosted annual gun buyback events since 2010, yielding more than 2,500 weapons. This initiative is supported by partnerships with local government, law enforcement, and community leaders. STIIIZY has supported the program since 2020 and will contribute $10,000 this year – amounting to $40,000 donated in total – in addition to sponsoring STIIIZY employees to volunteer at the event. Additional funding for the event was raised by Pierce's Pledge, a gun violence prevention non-profit organization aimed at keeping kids safe from gun violence using gun storage as a viable tool.

"We're offering a way for people to take guns out of homes and off the streets, reducing the risk of violence and tragedy," said Rudy Corpuz Jr., Executive Director of United Playaz. "Every year, we work with the San Francisco Police Department and local gun violence prevention partners to organize a gun buyback. We also ensure that all firearms are destroyed and are never recycled back into the community. We don't sell guns for parts or profit. People's lives are more important than any dollar. Thanks to the support from STIIIZY and Pierce's Pledge, we are able to fund this vital program and continue our efforts to make our streets safer."

"At STIIIZY, we believe that building stronger, safer communities starts with giving back," said Tak Sato, President at STIIIZY. "Supporting our Social Equity Partner Rudy Corpuz and the United Playaz Annual Gun Buyback Event aligns with our commitment to driving impactful change in local communities. We're proud to be involved."

About United Playaz

United Playaz is a violence prevention and youth development organization that has worked in San Francisco for 25 years. The UP Clubhouse is located in the heart of San Francisco's SoMa district. Their dedicated team share similar backgrounds with the youth they serve, and they work with the key insight that communities prosper from within. Their goal is to maintain a consistent 'home' that most of their kids lack in other facets of their daily lives. The youth that gather at UP are very diverse; Samoan, African-American, Latino, Asian, White, and multi-racial youth are encouraged to break barriers, recognize their similarities, and form friendships.

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 2,000 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include seven cultivation facilities, five manufacturing facilities, four distribution facilities, 37 retail stores in California, and three retail stores in Michigan.

