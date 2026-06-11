United Real Estate's Amanda Cline Recognized as 2026 HousingWire Marketing Leader

Cline's leadership has helped elevate United as a leader in delivering innovative, agent-focused solutions.

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Cline, Vice President of Marketing at United Real Estate, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Marketing Leader, an honor recognizing the marketing leaders who are the strategists, storytellers and growth drivers strengthening companies and making a meaningful impact across the industry.

United Real Estate Vice President of Marketing Amanda Cline

Under Cline's leadership, United's marketing team has supported the launch of high-impact technology and programs, such as United's AI-driven technology platform, BullseyeAI; property investment community, URESI; advertising and lead generation system, LeadBoost; and Financial Wellness Program initiatives, such as SmartDollar.

"Amanda continues to raise the bar for what marketing can achieve in our organization," said Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. "Her leadership has been instrumental in bringing innovative solutions to our network that create durable competitive advantages, deepen agent engagement and position United for continued growth."

"This recognition reflects the collaboration, creativity and commitment of our entire team, and our shared goal to deliver meaningful tools and programs that help our agents succeed and build long-term wealth," stated Cline. "United's focus on agent economics and our mission to improve the financial trajectories of our agents' careers and lives guides every decision and outcome."

Amanda's previous recognition includes Ingram's Magazine 40 Under 40, 2026 ONCON Icon Top 100 Marketer, 2026 Inman Marketing All‑Star and a three-time RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker.

HousingWire's Marketing Leaders are selected based on professional achievements, measurable business impact, leadership within their organizations and broader contributions to the housing industry.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent compensation model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 37 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Media contact:

April Gonzalez

Communications & Media Manager

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate