United Real Estate Appoints David Bohm as Greater Philadelphia Regional Vice President, Accelerating Agent Productivity and Market Share Growth

The move combines Bohm's strong local market knowledge with United's robust BullseyeAI Productivity Platform and 100% flat-fee agent compensation

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate today announced the appointment of David Bohm as Regional Vice President, United Real Estate Philadelphia, reinforcing the company's continued investment in leadership that drives agents' financial wellness, long-term career resilience and sustains United's consumer trust score — currently amongst the highest in the nation.

Regional Vice President of United Real Estate Philadelphia, David Bohm

With more than a decade of experience across brokerage leadership, agent coaching and business development, Bohm joins United at a pivotal time of growth and opportunity amidst rapid industry change. In his new role, he will focus on expanding agent count while elevating production, strengthening agent business planning discipline and creating a collaborative, high-support environment designed to improve agents' financial outcomes.

Bohm began his real estate career in 2011 and quickly advanced into leadership, earning his broker license in 2015 and managing high-performing offices across the Philadelphia market. His background includes leadership roles at major national brokerages, where he led growth initiatives.

"David brings the rare combination of creativity, operational discipline and genuine care for agents that defines strong leadership at United," said Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. "He understands that growth is about both sales production and improving the overall success of our agents, strengthening businesses and helping professionals build durable, financially resilient careers. His leadership style aligns perfectly with our mission."

"What ultimately drew me to United was the clarity of purpose," said David Bohm. "This is a company that is truly doing things differently: giving agents the freedom to run their own businesses while surrounding them with meaningful support, technology and leadership that cares deeply about their success."

Bohm is particularly focused on coaching agents to work efficiently and more intentionally, pairing United's agent-centric, flat-fee model with practical business planning, coaching and accountability. By helping agents focus on activities that are closely married to their individual talents and interests, he plans to foster a culture where agents lead more fulfilling careers and lives and are freed from a one-size-fits-all mentality.

Looking ahead, Bohm envisions United Real Estate Philadelphia as a high-performance community where agents are supported both financially and operationally but also have the freedom to run their business without the encumbrance of brokerage commission splits.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 37 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Media Contact:

April Gonzalez

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate