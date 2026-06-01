United Real Estate Appoints Debbye Tyler as Designated Managing Broker of United Real Estate Chicago, Expanding Agent Support and Community Reach

Veteran leader brings 37 years of real estate experience to elevate agent productivity, strengthen mentorship across all career stages and expand service in Chicago-area communities

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate has announced the appointment of Debbye Tyler as Designated Managing Broker of United Real Estate Chicago, reinforcing the company's commitment to leadership that helps agents work more effectively, grow sustainably and deliver better buying and selling experiences.

United Real Estate Chicago Designated Managing Broker Debbye Tyler

With 37 years in real estate, Tyler steps into this role after serving as a top producing agent and former boutique brokerage owner. Her career has spanned many real estate market cycles, equipping her to help agents navigate complexity with steady, practical guidance and disciplined systems that translate into better client outcomes.

"Debbye Tyler brings the kind of deep, lived experience that helps agents focus, stay grounded in what matters and build a durable business," said President of United Real Estate Rick Haase. "She understands that productivity is about systems, clarity and consistent habits, paired with the right support. Her leadership will strengthen our ability to serve agents at every stage of their career."

In her new role, Tyler will prioritize the drivers necessary for agents to have the utmost success with their clients: business planning, daily discipline, ethics, relationship-building and strong operational systems. Tyler believes that real estate careers are built over time through commitment and consistency, supported by practice and mentorship.

"After 37 years in this business, I can relate to the different stages of an agent's career: the challenges, the market shifts, the learning curves. If one commits to the daily work, nurtures relationships and follows a plan with consistency, success becomes predictable regardless of what the market is doing," said Designated Managing Broker Debbye Tyler. "My goal is to help agents develop confidence and momentum by creating an atmosphere where they are empowered to build businesses that reflect their individuality and needs."

Looking ahead, Tyler will accelerate the growth of United Real Estate in Chicagoland by executing around United's scalable systems. She also aims to engage agents and expand market share in more communities in Greater Chicago.

Key drivers of United's success are agent training, compliance systems, adherence to ethical standards and its agent productivity platform, Bullseye AI. Tyler will also keep agents informed on legal and industry changes via ongoing classes, office trainings and United's Learning Academy resources.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 37 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate Chicago can visit JoinUnitedRealEstateChicago.com.

Media Contact:

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate