United Recovery Project: A Spark of Hope During the Ongoing Opioid Epidemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recovery Project is setting a new standard for addiction treatment. The luxury rehabilitation option has built a reputation on hope — a perfect antidote for a world steeped in pessimism and despondency.

On December 30, NPR reported that a sobering new line has been crossed in the ongoing opioid epidemic. As of the end of 2021, the number of Americans who have died from overdoses has crossed the one million mark. The news outlet came to this conclusion through the combination of two statistics.

First, the National Center for Health Statistics division of the CDC reported that there were officially 932,364 overdose fatalities between 1999 and 2020 — the years that the data has been tracked so far. In addition, NPR added that preliminary data from the CDC points to another 100,000 drug-related deaths being added to the leger for 2021. This dramatic addition would easily push the total beyond one million deaths.

While the horrifying number is a wake-up call for many, the staff at United Recovery Project has been on the alert for years now. The group has created its luxury addiction recovery program directly in response to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who are desperately seeking a realistic way to escape their addictions.

The team at URP is aware of the fact that the ongoing crisis comes from a variety of factors. For instance, multiple settlements have recently been made involving pharmaceutical companies like McKinsey & Co., Johnson & Johnson, and Purdue Pharma. These entities must pay states billions of dollars to help manage the damage caused by the companies' irresponsible promotion of addictive medications.

In addition, the rise in the number of drugs laced with lethal quantities of the illicit synthetic fentanyl has become a major issue. Add in depression and isolation caused by the pandemic, and it creates a perfect storm of addictive danger.

While URP is aware of the sad circumstances, though, the team knows the response cannot be to give up without a fight. The program is dedicated to creating a light in the midst of a sea of darkness. URP cofounder Bryan Alzate explains this hope-filled objective, "My job is to spark the flame in the addict who doesn't think he can. That's what I focus on. Little Sparks all over the world. Not trying to put out a forest fire. I'm focused on starting my own fire."

In pursuit of this end, Alzate and his co-founders have created United Recovery Project. The luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center focuses on providing high-quality service through things like customized and comprehensive care and a low client-to-staff ratio.

In addition, Alzate hosts Hell Has an Exit , a URP podcast that focuses on the resiliency of the human spirit. The combination of the podcast and the URP facility has allowed Alzate and his team to create more than a spark. The URP message is a raging bonfire in a desolate landscape, a beacon of hope in a desperate world. With fatalities rising and no end to the opioid epidemic in sight, it is organizations like URP that must continue to fight the good fight to keep that spark of hope alive in the hearts of millions of suffering Americans across the nation.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states as well, where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

