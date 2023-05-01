United Recovery Project Announces the Grand Opening of its Behavioral Health Services

URP Behavioral Health Offers Treatment and Hope to Those in Need of Mental Health Services

LAKE WORTH, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recovery Project's newest treatment facility will soon be available in South Florida, with a focus on behavioral health. URP is a leader in providing evidence-based care with a holistic approach, and the URP Behavioral Health Facility will offer a comprehensive line of mental health services from a team of experienced professionals.

URP CEO Kayla Macdonald proudly announces the addition of behavioral health treatment to the organization's already-premier line of mental health services. This new treatment is dedicated to promoting wellness and lifelong success in patients. With that commitment to success comes close monitoring and care from a team of compassionate clinicians, including psychiatrists, nurses, nurse practitioners, dieticians, clinical therapists, case managers, and mental health technicians.

Mental illness includes a wide variety of conditions that vary in severity, and every person struggling with mental illness deserves non-judgmental, evidence-based treatment. URP's behavioral health treatment is poised to provide exactly that. People seeking treatment for mental illness and addiction disorders will find a high level of professionalism and innovative therapies at URP.

What Is Behavioral Health?

To understand the mission of URP Behavioral Health, it is important to first understand how far-reaching the term "behavioral health" is.

Behavioral health refers to any and all contributions to mental wellness. When it comes to mental health concerns, this can include substance use disorders, temporary crises and stressors, and the physical symptoms that can be caused by stress. Of course, not everyone who is experiencing behavioral health challenges may need the high level of treatment that URP Behavioral Health provides, but for those who do, this treatment could be life-saving.

It's estimated that nearly one in five adults in the United States are currently living with a mental illness. Unfortunately, over half of these people do not receive the treatment they need. URP intends to solve these deficits by providing high-quality, personable behavioral health care.

A Solution-Oriented Approach

The team at United Recovery Project has a proven record of success:

Completion Rates: 81% of our patients complete their treatment programs

81% of our patients complete their treatment programs Patient Satisfaction: 93% of URP patients report they feel satisfied with their level of involvement in their treatment plans

93% of URP patients report they feel satisfied with their level of involvement in their treatment plans Decrease in Risk Factors: 64% of patients experience a decrease in risk factors after receiving treatment from URP

64% of patients experience a decrease in risk factors after receiving treatment from URP Increase in Protective Factors: 63% of our patients have shown an increase in protective factors (protective factors are the opposite of risk factors)

United Recovery Projects has become synonymous with high-quality substance abuse treatment in Florida. URP's behavioral health services will extend the same level of care to many more individuals who need help.

URP Behavioral Health will also treat:

Anxiety disorders

Bipolar disorder

Depressive disorders

Dissociative disorders

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Schizophrenia

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Panic disorder

Self-harm

Borderline personality disorder

Schizoaffective disorder

Each patient at URP Behavioral Health will receive an individualized treatment plan based on their specific needs. Treatment plan updates are made regularly to ensure every individual is receiving the care they need.

About URP Behavioral Health

URP Behavioral Health is a Level 1A Residential Treatment Facility and is fully licensed by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. Nursing services include monitoring vital signs, medication administration, first aid, and assistance as needed with personal care. Patients with safety concerns and skill deficits can expect high-quality patient care and supervision 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Admission to URP Behavioral Health is determined following in-person and telephone screenings. In order to qualify, potential patients must have a mental health disorder as their primary diagnosis. Patients with co-occurring disorders such as substance addiction are welcome if they are medically stable.

Services available at URP Behavioral Health are comprehensive and include:

Individual counseling

Group counseling

Family counseling

Co-occurring condition education

Psychiatric follow-up care

Medical follow-up care

Life skills training

Anger management

Non-verbal therapies such as music, movement, and art therapy

Employment support

Educational support

Nutritional education

Medication counseling

Case management

Illness management

Recovery management

Nursing services

Traditional evidence-based therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), assertive community treatment (ACT), and functional adaptive skills training (FAST) represent the core of URP's services.

United Recovery Project recognizes the need for a holistic approach to mental wellness. This includes employment and housing support, along with education and counseling therapies.

For behavioral health services you can rely on that will put your needs and comfort first, while providing an unmatched level of care, turn to United Recovery Project.

