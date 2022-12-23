United Recovery Project Offers Animal-Assisted Therapy to Patients in Recovery

The residential addiction treatment center is achieving great outcomes by using service animals for therapy purposes. This program is part of a comprehensive approach to treating substance use disorders.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Recovery Project staff is always searching for alternative therapies that show great potential for helping people struggling with substance use disorders. Their goal is to find and implement the best practices from traditional and nontraditional approaches to support their patients more effectively. This diligent research has led the organization to include animal-assisted therapy in its patient treatments.

While animal-assisted therapy has been evolving and getting more attention recently, United Recovery Project explains that it has been used in various forms for centuries. Today, the therapy offers assistance to people who are working to recover from a variety of physical, mental, and emotional health concerns, such as addictions and other co-occurring disorders. Animal-assisted therapy is usually paired with other forms of treatment, such as CBT and medication. United Recovery Project will use therapy animals in combination with other treatment protocols, adding value to the patient's recovery journey.

To date, animal-assisted therapy has helped several patients at United Recovery Project. Therapy animals can have a calming effect on people. Time with these animals can decrease aggression and restore a sense of balance. The United Recovery Project team has also seen recipients improve by taking on more emotional and social responsibilities.

Animal-assisted therapy is also used in cognitive rehabilitation. This therapy doesn't just help addicts overcome their struggles with substance abuse; it may also help them become happier, better-adjusted individuals.

Addiction patients often have other mental health diagnoses, such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Studies have shown they can benefit significantly when they have a companion animal to care for.

The animals used in this program aren't simply pets. Each receives specialized training to provide needed assistance with various tasks as well as emotional support.

When people envision animal-assisted therapies, they often picture dogs, but United Recovery Project's program includes many different species, including farm animals. Jean Hayes, Ph.D, manages the animal-assisted therapy program. She uses a large array of animals, including horses, rabbits, llamas, chickens, baby goats, and donkeys.

The animal therapy program is also a great success thanks to the partnership that United Recovery Project has formed with Dr. Blair Barone and the Lucky Horse Sanctuary. Dr. Barone has been involved in animal-assisted therapy since she rescued a 30-year-old horse named Lucky from an abusive living situation.

Lucky was one of the many therapy animals that provided recovering addicts with help and comfort until his passing. Today, the Lucky Horse Sanctuary continues to promote holistic wellness, acceptance, and recovery.

The benefits of animal-assisted therapy are quite clear. When Dr. Barone visits Genesis House, the patients are able to interact with animals, which improves their moods and calms them. Additionally, the presence of animals can bolster the patient-therapist relationship. These closer bonds can lead to increased trust, more cooperation, and improved outcomes. Patients who have a positive outlook are more likely to stick with and successfully complete their therapies.

There is another benefit to using animals in various therapies: It contributes to greater patient well-being. Interacting with animals can cause endorphins to be released. Endorphins are pleasure hormones that are associated with an elevated mood and happiness. Because of its connection with endorphins, animal therapy is an excellent treatment to pair with other protocols to minimize dependency on medications and accompanying side effects.

Animal-assisted therapy is just one of the options that United Recovery Project presents to its patients. This luxury residential addiction treatment center takes a holistic approach to helping patients overcome a range of addictions. In addition to animal therapy, clients may take part in art therapy, music therapy, CBT, nutrition therapy, life skills training, and more. By offering such a wide range of therapies, United Recovery Project is able to help patients find the ideal combination of treatment experiences that will help them succeed.

These programs are just a few of the many ways in which United Recovery Project is transforming addiction treatment. Its goal is to set the standard when it comes to aiding clients in their recovery journeys. Anyone who wants to learn more about animal-assisted recovery or other therapy options can visit https://unitedrecoveryproject.com/animal-assisted-therapy.

About United Recovery Project

URP is an addiction treatment center that was founded in Hollywood, FL, in 2016. The residential program was designed to provide all-inclusive treatments to clients to ensure that each patient can have access to a customized suite of therapies that will best meet their needs. United Recovery Project is currently undergoing efforts to expand its services to other states. Ultimately, its goal is to offer people facing addiction and their loved ones hope and treatment that gets results.

