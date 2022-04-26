United Recovery Project Opens Up New Luxury Rehab Facilities in Laguna Beach, CA

The Addiction Recovery Treatment Program's Two New Facilities Provide a Home Away from Home with a Beautiful Environment and a Low Client-to-Staff Ratio

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recover Project (URP) has opened two new facilities as part of its ongoing initiative to provide highly personalized rehab facility services across the United States. The two new locations are both in Laguna Hills, California, a few miles from the beautiful Laguna Beach.

URP has a well-established reputation for its addiction recovery treatment program that provides intimate recovery settings focused on comfort, beautiful surroundings, and gorgeous weather. The goal is to create a "home away from home" environment to recover within.

URP also prioritizes a low client-to-staff ratio. These two new Laguna locations adhere to that principle, with each luxury facility equipped to house a maximum of six clients at a time. This frees up the staff to provide personalized care for each person present.

"Our approach in these locations is to provide an intimate and personal setting where clients can get the best quality level of treatment," URP's Director of Marketing, Maria A. said, "Clients will typically begin with a detox level of care and start the detoxification process in a safe and medically supervised environment. Our staff provides the necessary care for each client to detox as comfortably as possible."

Maria A. went on to explain that after this initial stage, clients move to a residential rehab level of care, where the focus shifts from detox to therapy and healing from within. URP offers a wide variety of therapeutic options , including:

Cognitive-behavioral therapy.

Dialectical behavior therapy.

Trauma therapy.

Group-based therapy.

Alternative addiction therapies.

They also include services for family therapy and relapse prevention therapy, which target long-term recovery success.

URP's new California facilities are an exciting development, but they remain just one step in a much larger plan. URP co-founder, Bryan Alzate — who personally has over 13 years in recovery — has made it his mission to create high-quality rehab facilities that can genuinely impact the lives of those who are struggling with addiction. "Bryan wants to expand URP across the nation," Maria A. said, "He wants to make sure that people can get real, personalized help when they need it — and not just in the short term. He wants them to join the URP recovery family and become part of a support experience that will continue throughout the rest of their lives."

Alzate and URP have already made tremendous progress on this ambitious goal. URP already has locations on both sides of the country, in Hollywood, Florida and now Laguna Hills, California. In addition, the company's addiction recovery podcast, HELL HAS AN EXIT , has exploded in popularity and has garnered a reputation as an honest representation of addiction that includes the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Between growing awareness and the rapid expansion to new locations, URP is quickly becoming the premier addiction recovery solution for those in need not just in Florida but across the nation.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states, as well — including its newest facilities in Laguna Hills, CA — where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

