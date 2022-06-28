United Recovery Project Provides Targeted Addiction Relief

URP Is More Than an Addiction Rehab Program. It Is Built Around Understanding and Responding to the Opioid Crisis the Right Way.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at United Recovery Project (URP) is glad to know that the world is slowly waking up to the ongoing opioid epidemic. Even so, the response, thus far, has been too small, too slow, and in many cases, too late.

The government-backed response to addiction, in general, and opioids specifically has been going on for a while now. For example, years ago Congress passed the "Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018" with the intent to establish "a series of programs and requirements relating to opioid use, including programs to support pain management research, training for first responders, treatment and recovery centers, awareness campaigns, and controlled substance regulation."

Similar plans have been enacted on smaller scales. For instance, the Austin City Council passed a similar bill for its local inhabitants in the same year as that referenced above. The effort never got off the ground due to funding, but even in 2022, the desire to reignite the public response continues.

The CDC's official standing on the ongoing crisis is that the agency is "committed to fighting the opioid overdose epidemic and supporting states and communities as they continue work to identify outbreaks, collect data, respond to overdoses, and provide care to those in their communities."

While all of these are admirable attempts by government officials, panels, and agencies, the truth is that they haven't been enough to stem the tide so far. Drug overdose-related deaths soared during the pandemic and have continued to rise in its wake. And yet, for the most part, it's discussed as a single, comprehensive problem seen on a big-picture scale using data and generalizations. What's that old line, again? A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths are a statistic.

This slow response to the crisis leaves it to organizations like URP and their passionate staff members to make a difference "in the trenches." URP is an addiction treatment program that offers luxury rehab facilities staffed by professional employees. "Everyone at URP loves their job and truly works to do their best in their roles to provide addicts a chance at finding a new life," explains URP spokeswoman Maria A., "Over 95% of the staff members at URP are in recovery themselves. They have a vested interest in helping others as they go through their recovery journey."

This "vested interest" can be seen in how intimate and personal each part of the URP program is run. Personalization of treatment is key. So is communication, empathy, and understanding. "Our goal is to spark that flame in the addict who doesn't think he has any fire to fight back anymore," says company co-founder and current CEO Brian Alzate. Alzate has over 14 years in recovery himself and knows what it's like to fight addiction one step at a time. "That's what my team and I focus on. It's fanning the little sparks all over the world into a flame. We're not trying to put out a forest fire here. We're focused on starting our own fire of passion and hope for the future in each addict that we have the honor of working with."

From URP's elite rehab programs to its comfortable facilities on both coasts of the U.S., its stellar staff, and even Alzate's enormously popular podcast HELL HAS AN EXIT (which is globally ranked in the top 1.5% of shows), URP is finding intimate, personal ways to reach the addiction community and restore a sense of hope for the future, no matter how bleak the present might be.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states, as well — including its newest facilities in Laguna Hills, CA — where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

