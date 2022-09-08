United Recovery Project Sparks Flames in the Lives of Addicts Who Have Lost Hope

The Residential Rehab Program Is Helping Addicts and Their Families Find Hope Again Against All Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opioid addiction is a serious physical struggle. But the issues go beyond the bodily dependence on chemical substances. It can also quickly extend to the mind.

In 2016, the Annals of Family Medicine reported on a trio of studies that observed a very large group of individuals who were "opioid-naive and free of depression." The research found that around 8.4% to 11.6% of those who used opioids for 30 days or less developed new-onset depression. The numbers only increased the longer someone used narcotics.

More recently, in 2020, a report by JAMA Psychiatry drew a distinct connection between opioids and depression. In this case, the study focused on an increase in prescription opioid use, connecting it to a higher risk of developing Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Anxiety and Stress-Related Disorders (ASRD).

As the research continues to mount, it is becoming increasingly clear that the battle to overcome opioid addiction, while certainly physical in nature, begins in the mind. It's a concept that the team at the residential rehab program United Recovery Project (URP) is well aware of. Over 95% of URP's incredible staff are in recovery themselves. Even company co-founder and current CEO Bryan Alzate has over 14 years in recovery and is no stranger to the dangers of depression that many addicts face.

"My job is to spark flames," says Alzate, "When an addict thinks they've lost hope and they can't go on, our goal at URP is to reignite hope. We want to create Little Sparks all over the world and help fan them into flames. We want to give addicts a new sense of hope that the battle is worth it. That there are things in this world worth fighting for, no matter how bleak it may seem in the moment."

Alzate has applied this mindset throughout URP's activities. Along with a suite of rehab services, the entrepreneur also hosts the popular podcast HELL HAS AN EXIT — which is in the top 1.5% of the most popular podcasts in the world.

In response to ongoing growth, URP has also recently moved to an all-in-one campus after acquiring fellow rehab center Genesis House. The gorgeous compound is situated on three acres of land covered in trees, greenery, and amenities, including a large pool and volleyball and basketball courts.

"The opioid epidemic is one of the greatest crises of our time," says Alzate, "We're trying to do our part in providing real, life-changing hope to those who think they've lost everything. We're not trying to put out a forest fire here. We're focused on starting our own fires, one spark at a time." It's a message that is resonating with countless addicts and their families across the nation, even during one of the darkest times in the history of America's ongoing struggle with drug addiction.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states, as well — including new facilities in Laguna Hills, CA — where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

