United Recovery Project Update: More Americans Die From Overdoses Than Cars and Guns Combined

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recovery Project (URP) has had its finger on the pulse of the growing opioid epidemic for years. URP cofounder Brian Alzate and his team have intimately seen the factors that have led to the ongoing crisis. In recent years, in particular, the opioid crisis has been exacerbated by things like horrendous behavior from big pharma companies, pandemic isolation and fear, and the introduction of fast-killing overdose substances like synthetic fentanyl.

Recently, the New York Times released a report on the staggering number of deaths that took place in the course of the last year. The number officially topped 100,000, and the outlet soberingly remarked that the number of fatalities has officially surpassed the total of deaths from both vehicle crashes and guns combined.

Of course, like those other dangers, the opioid crisis is nothing new. The out-of-control profit-seeking and regulatory failure sparked the epidemic a quarter of a century ago and haven't significantly changed since. This leaves the world facing a foreboding future if nothing more is done.

One of the key solutions required to curb these growing numbers is the need to shift from thinking of addiction as a moral failing to simply a health problem. In other words, the world needs to approach addiction as an illness that is treatable and can lead to recovery.

This viewpoint is shared by the team at United Recovery Project, as well. Two-thirds of the founders of the addiction treatment program are recovering addicts and the staff that the organization has assembled is intimately acquainted with the struggle to break out of a life of drug addiction and substance abuse.

That's why URP has taken an innovative, individualized approach with its program. "Everyone's circumstances are different," explains URP's cofounder Brian Alzate, adding that "we take this into account by providing custom-tailored treatment plans for each person. Over 95% of the staff members at URP are in recovery themselves and have a vested interest in helping others along their recovery journey."

The severity of the ongoing opioid epidemic can be seen through the fact that it has captured headlines, even during the ongoing pandemic. If steps aren't taken to respond by providing real, effective, long-term help to those struggling with addiction, the crisis will only get worse over time.

URP is working hard to lead that response. The program is rapidly growing in popularity and is positioned as a beacon of hope as it stands on the front lines of the ongoing fight. Its informed staff, quality resources, and luxury facilities provide precisely the kind of addiction support that is needed in a world struggling to figure out how to react to the opioid epidemic as it now stands.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states as well, where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

