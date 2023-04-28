Known for its spectacular customer experience, United Regions Van Lines provides exceptional service during a normally stressful time.

MILWAUKEE, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Regions Van Lines is known for its extreme commitment to exceptional customer service that makes moving a breeze for thousands of Americans. With professionally-trained movers and the newest equipment and moving trucks, United Regions Van Lines has earned its outstanding reputation over 25 years of service. United Regions Van Lines believes in reliability, speed, and professionalism for every single move, no matter how far or large.

United Regions Van Lines Applauded for 5-Star Customer Service

Top-Notch Equipment

Many moving companies use old, outdated equipment and moving trucks that cause jostling during transportation, resulting in scratches and dings. Even in packaging services, United Regions Van Lines provide superior protection with higher quality materials like rigid packing boxes and professionally trained staff who know how to handle fragile items in small spaces. Teams use the right packing materials for each item, and moving trucks are newer vehicles designed for smooth long-distance drives. Plus, United Regions Van Lines has a unique security system of biometrics and video surveillance that keeps valuables protected. An experienced moving coordinator is determining the best route for travel plus monitors for any unforeseen circumstances that might arise.

Richard of Maryland explained that United Regions Van Lines offered the best suggestions for moving hard-to-maneuver large furniture pieces. He said, "We hired this company for a particularly complicated move because we felt they were the only ones who would be able to handle it without charging an exorbitant rate. A couple of other companies that suggested the same thing gave us ridiculously expensive estimates. We hired this team and they pulled it off exactly as planned without any incident."

Highly-Trained Movers

Unfortunately, most moving companies hire the cheapest labor, resulting in broken items, ruined belongings, lost cargo, and an overall disappointing customer experience. United Regions Van Lines requires workers to be company certified with a minimum of 2 years of commercial experience, ensuring the most professional movers and packers are working with customers. Movers are highly skilled, offering premium "white glove" experience as well as specialized packing services.

Stuart of St. Augustine, Florida said, "The moving crew was excellent in the care that they took. There were no scratches on my floor and walls both in the new house and the old."

Innovative Service

Many long-distance moving companies have been doing the same process for years without improving the customer experience. This often causes frustration in an inefficient booking process, unclear quotes, or haphazard service. United Regions Van Lines works tirelessly to provide a hassle-free booking experience and clear, transparent quotes.

Allan of Maryland wrote, "We had the perfect moving experience, thanks to the great team at United Nation Van Lines. They were punctual and hardworking, as well as very polite to us."

According to Salesforce Research, 89% of customers will return to make another purchase after a positive customer experience, and United Regions Van Lines takes this principle to heart. Thousands of customers recommend their service to friends and family, and thousands of happy movers have left positive reviews on top review websites.

"Moving is often a stressful yet exciting time of someone's life, and it shouldn't mean sub-par service, broken items, and lost belongings," said NAME, TITLE at United Regions Van Lines. "We love knowing that we've helped turn a difficult, frustrating time into a smooth experience for thousands of clients over the years."

Trusted by customers during one of the most pivotal times of their lives, United Regions Van Lines offers general and fragile packing and handling, assembly and disassembly, storage solutions, packing materials, vehicle relocation, and transfers to multiple locations. Their services are completely comprehensive, eliminating the need for multiple movers, and using a single point of contact, movers can relocate across the country without a hiccup. Plus, for incredible quality and customer service, United Regions Van Lines aims for competitive, affordable pricing, helping you make your move within your budget.

Shin V. of the United States recently reviewed 5-stars and said, "If you're looking for a moving company that truly cares about your move, look no further than United Regions Van Lines. Their team provided excellent customer service from start to finish, ensuring everything was taken care of to my satisfaction. Their packing services were also fantastic, using high-quality materials to keep all my belongings safe and secure. I highly recommend their services for anyone looking for a smooth and stress-free move."

To learn more about United Regions Van Lines' long-distance moving services, get a free quote today. Explore high-quality relocation and packing services, and receive the best moving experience on the market with United Regions Van Lines.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Bleach

(877) 770-1707

[email protected]

SOURCE United Regions Van Lines