United Renewable Energy and New Energy Equity Complete 4.3 MW of Community Solar Gardens in Minnesota

New Energy Equity has developed over 130 projects in Minnesota, totaling more than 160 MW, in the state. In conjunction with their partnership with New Energy Equity, United Renewable Energy has constructed more than 40 MW's of projects in MN.

URE was responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction on these projects. "We are focused on providing the safest, highest quality, and lowest overall cost solar and energy storage installations. This portfolio of projects with New Energy Equity is a great example of a successful partnership that provides ongoing benefits to the host communities and subscribers," said Keith Herbs, Executive Vice President of URE. Additionally, Kenyon Energy, one of the nation's leading developer, owner and operator of solar energy projects, will supply permanent financing for the projects.

New Energy Equity developed the three community solar gardens. "We are proud to be a leading developer in Minnesota's ongoing transformation of its energy system toward cleaner and more cost-effective energy, helping the State and our solar garden customers to all achieve their respective sustainability goals," says Matthew Hankey, President and CEO of New Energy Equity.

In addition to these three successful projects, the URE and New Energy teams have collaborated on a pipeline of additional MN Community Solar Gardens that will be constructed in 2021 and 2022 that will support additional construction jobs and low-cost, clean energy for the region.

About United Renewable Energy

United Renewable Energy® (URE®) is an engineering, procurement, and construction firm developing utility scale photovoltaic plants and energy storage systems. URE was ranked as a top 15 utility scale EPC in Solar Power World's "2019 Top Solar Contractors" list. URE remains focused on creative design and installation of solar energy systems and energy storage projects with superior quality, performance, and safety at competitive costs. Learn more at www.u-renew.com.

About New Energy Equity

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, New Energy Equity develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy Equity has successfully developed over 250MW of solar projects since 2013. The company was ranked as the sixth-largest developer on Solar Power World's "2019 Top Solar Contractors" list and was voted as one of the fastest-growing energy companies in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia by Inc. Magazine in 2020.

For more information please visit New Energy Equity's website at www.newenergyequity.com .

About Kenyon Energy

Kenyon Energy is a leading financier, owner and operator of solar energy projects in the United States. Kenyon Energy takes great pride in providing excellent customer service, while developing cost-effective, turnkey, and creative solar energy solutions for a diverse set of customers, including utilities, municipalities, schools and universities, federal and state government facilities, small and large industrial facilities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.kenyonenergy.com

SOURCE United Renewable Energy LLC