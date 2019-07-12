United Rheumatology Announces Addition To Senior Leadership Team

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Rheumatology (UR) announced the appointment of Patrick Murphy as Chief Financial Officer. With over two decades of experience in healthcare and finance, Patrick most recently served as the CFO at CleanSlate Centers, where he was instrumental in the early stages of developing a national network of outpatient treatment centers focused on individuals dealing with opiate addiction. During his tenure he was involved in multiple rounds of equity and debt financing and various growth-related initiatives. Prior to CleanSlate Centers, Patrick was one of the Founders at Women's Health USA, a national company providing business and strategic services to physicians that specialize in women's healthcare. He held numerous positions including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and President. He was also a Founder, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Evolution1, one of the nation's largest electronic payment, on-premise and cloud computing healthcare solutions to companies administering reimbursement accounts. Earlier in his career he had various roles at Value Health and Arthur Andersen. Douglas Tardio, United Rheumatology's President and CEO stated "We are excited about having Patrick join our leadership team. Patrick's diverse background in financing healthcare companies and his deep understanding of technology platforms, enables United Rheumatology to rapidly leverage financial assets to help our organization expand our product offerings."