United Rheumatology Welcomes Horizon to its Value-based Program Model

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Rheumatology, the pre-eminent rheumatology care management organization known for empowering rheumatologists to advance the standard of care, recently announced a collaboration with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. to manage the cost and quality of rheumatologic and psoriatic arthritis care provided to Horizon members.

This collaboration places United Rheumatology and Horizon - New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer - at the epicenter of a value-based program model that incorporates shared decision making between United Rheumatology's affiliated physicians and their patients and the Horizon Episodes of Care team. The two organizations will collaborate to help to improve outcomes, elevate patient experience, and manage the cost of care for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

"We are excited to partner with Horizon on this unique opportunity and bring our clinicians to the forefront of care management decisions," stated James Albano, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of United Rheumatology. "United Rheumatology engages with innovative health plans that recognize the value community-based physicians bring to managing the overall cost of care," he added.

Despite a number of pharmacological interventions, inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis are difficult to manage and highly problematic for patients. Further, the costs of some therapies can be prohibitive for patients. This partnership allows United Rheumatology and Horizon to effectively use all the available medications in a way that yields improved outcome for patients, lowers toxicity levels, and reduces costs.

"Many New Jersey physicians are eager to find new care paths that can yield better outcomes for patients and frequently lower costs. Partnering with United Rheumatology allows us to find new ways to think about patient care," commented Dr. Steve Peskin, Executive Medical Director Population Health and Transformation for Horizon.

About United Rheumatology: United Rheumatology represents over 660 community-based rheumatologists in 39 states. It does not own or operate rheumatology practices; the practices are all independent. A comprehensive portfolio of physician, patient, and health plan payer offerings, driven by the largest rheumatology electronic medical records clinical database in the US, supports an unparalleled platform for jointly developed coordinated care solutions.

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc: Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer, serving 3.6 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall and Hopewell. United Rheumatology is independent from and not affiliated with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

