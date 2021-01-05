United Road Launches Haully Pro Carrier Rewards Program for High Performers. Haully Pro Carriers To Receive Quarterly Bonuses Beginning Q2 '21.

"Our carriers are the face of United Road with our customers. The Haully Pro Carrier Program is United Road's way of supporting our high-performing third-party carrier partners - including providing financial incentives - to those who go above and beyond to fulfill United Road's promise to its customers of safe, on-time, and damage-free delivery," said Walker. "United Road is committed to building a long term relationship with its carriers. When they are successful we are successful."

Carriers qualify for consideration of Haully Pro status by meeting a minimum quarterly revenue goal from United Road of $30,000.

Revenue generation is one qualifier. Quality holds equal importance according to Walker. Carriers that achieve Pro Carrier status rank in the 90th percentile among their peers for performance on three quality criteria:

Service – On time pick-up and delivery at 90% and above,

Transparency - Use of V-TAS mobile tracking app to manage loads from pick-up to delivery at 90% compliance,

Quality – A damage-free delivery rate of 99.7% as measured by E-IPTV (Exceptions-Incidents per Thousand Vehicles).

United Road introduced the Haully Pro Carrier Rewards program effective January 1. Bonus rebates will begin in the second quarter, 2021, based on first quarter performance. United Road has identified 91 carrier partners in its inaugural class of Haully Pro Carriers.

"Carrier partners are critical to United Road's success," said Walker. "As we roll out this program over the first quarter of '21 we look forward to awarding the Pro designation to additional carriers. United Road is here to help its carrier partners be successful including achieving Pro status."

The Haully Pro Carrier Rewards Program evolved from United Road's Haully™, a logistics technology platform for third-party carriers introduced in 2019 that provides hassle-free access to quality vehicle loads including backhauls, 24/7. Click here for information on United Road Haully Pro Carrier Rewards .

ABOUT UNITED ROAD

Founded in 1997, United Road is the premier finished vehicle logistics company in North America. Each year, coast to coast and across borders, United Road manages the transport of over four million vehicles for OEMs, remarketers, on-line sellers/buyers, fleet owners and individuals. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with operating locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company has over 1,700 employees and operates an integrated national network that includes a total of 2,500 company-owned and dedicated independent vehicle carriers.

