United Road Names Anthony Clevio, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Anderson, Chairman and CEO of United Road, the largest provider of finished vehicle transport logistics in North America, announced the appointment of Anthony Clevio as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Anthony Clevio, formerly with General Motors, joins United Road Services as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. United Road is North America's largest finished vehicle transport logistics provider, transporting about 4 million vehicles annually to over 10,000 customers.

Most recently, Clevio, age 47, was the Global Logistics Director of Finished Vehicle Logistics at General Motors. During his 17 years with the automaker, he held purchasing, order fulfillment, supply chain, and operations positions. Before that, Clevio worked at Vector SCM and Deloitte Consulting. He earned a BA in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University in 1999 and an MBA from Wayne State University in 2014.

"At United Road, our mission is to be the supplier and employer of choice in the finished vehicle logistics industry," Anderson said. "We are confident that Anthony, with his extensive experience and shared values, is well-positioned to identify opportunities in our markets and manage industry challenges. His unwavering commitment to customer excellence aligns with ours."

"I know United Road well," Clevio said. "They are the largest and best in the finished vehicle transport industry, and their culture is strong. Coming from a logistics and supply chain background, I bring a customer's view. I'm proud to be part of a team that continues to excel and differentiate itself in the industry."

Anderson said, " We look forward to Anthony's leadership and contributions as we continue our relentless customer service and growth journey, delighting each of our more than 10,000 customers."

About United Road

Founded in 1997, United Road is North America's premier finished vehicle logistics company, transporting about 4 million vehicles annually. Headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., with operating terminals across the US and Canada, the company has 1,200 employees and 700 independent contractors. It operates an integrated and diverse national network with 1,500 company-owned and independent contractor units and a 16,500-vehicle capacity from its third-party carriers. United Road's more than 10,000 customers include all major global vehicle manufacturers, auto dealers, remarketers, financial institutions, rental companies, fleet owners, auction and online sellers/buyers, and individuals. To learn more, visit www.unitedroad.com .

SOURCE United Road Services