United Road Names Nicholas Cole as Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Will Lead UR's Growth in Remarketed Vehicle, Heavy Class-8 Vehicle and OEM Segments

"Nick has deep experience in developing a value proposition, in fostering lasting relationships with customers that will ensure United Road brings value-based solutions to market," said Mark Anderson in announcing Cole's appointment. "While OEMs will continue to be a focus of United Road, Nick's first charge is to lead our growth in the remarketed sector where we plan to double our market share over the next two years and grow United Road's Team DriveAway heavy equipment hauling business. Disruptions caused by Covid and the chip shortage have created unexpected opportunities for growth particularly in remarketed vehicles."

"United Road's mission is to be the supplier and employer of choice in finished vehicle logistics. Nick's diverse experience in mobility—rental, OEMs, fleet and commercial vehicles, heavy equipment, electric and autonomous vehicles—brings a unique perspective to United Road's team."

Cole sees opportunity for further diversification, growth in United Road's customer base and solutions.

"The logistics industry is evolving, innovating right under our feet," said Cole. "United Road is forward-thinking. Agile. Our culture is to partner with our customers and carriers to deliver technology-driven solutions that drive quality and efficiency. I am excited and energized by the road ahead."

Cole, 54, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Miami University.

About United Road

Founded in 1997, United Road is the premier finished vehicle logistics company in North America. Each year, coast to coast and across borders, United Road manages the transport of over four million vehicles for all major global vehicle manufacturers, car dealers, remarketers, financial institutions, rental companies, fleet owners, auction and on-line sellers/buyers, and individuals. United Road's portfolio of companies includes Team DriveAway, an interstate heavy equipment hauler. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with operating terminals across the U.S. and Canada, the company has over 1,700 employees and operates an integrated national network that includes a total of 2,500 company-owned and independent contractor units as well as 15,000 power units of dedicated third-party vehicle carriers.

