United Road Names Ryan Kraft, Chief Operating Officer

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Anderson, Chairman and CEO of United Road, the largest provider of finished vehicle transport logistics in North America, announced the promotion of Ryan Kraft to Chief Operating Officer.

Kraft, 43, most recently was the Chief Digital Officer. He has held information technology, project management, and financial analyst positions at United Road and has been with the organization for over 15 years. Additionally, he was the Chief Information Officer for over three years at Wilbanks Energy Solutions after starting his career at Ford Motor Company, where he worked for three years as a financial analyst. Kraft earned a BS in finance from Indiana University Bloomington in 2003.

"Ryan's leadership of multiple initiatives has contributed to our progress and growth," Anderson said. "His deep experience in logistics and spirit of innovation continually lead him to find creative solutions for our team and customers. Importantly, Ryan embodies our culture of safety, quality, respect, and collaboration while putting our carhaulers and customers first and foremost."

Kraft said, "I enjoy the challenges of logistics and how technology can lead to tremendous advantages that help our professional carhaulers and customers. For example, I helped lead the team that developed our home-grown Transportation Management System, OVISS, which we later spun off. United Road sells a service, making our people our most valuable asset. We work hard, but there's a balance and appreciation for personal needs. I look forward to working with Mark and the leadership team to continue innovating and leading."

Anderson said, "I am confident that Ryan's business acumen, creativity, and drive will continue to help United Road achieve our growth, efficiency, and customer service goals. Leadership is earned daily."

About United Road

Founded in 1997, United Road is North America's premier finished vehicle logistics company, transporting about 4 million vehicles annually. Headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., with operating terminals across the US and Canada, the company has 1,200 employees and 700 independent contractors. It operates an integrated and diverse national network with 1,500 company-owned and independent contractor units and a 16,500-vehicle capacity from its third-party carriers. United Road's more than 10,000 customers include all major global vehicle manufacturers, auto dealers, remarketers, financial institutions, rental companies, fleet owners, auction and online sellers/buyers, and individuals. To learn more, visit www.unitedroad.com .

SOURCE United Road Services