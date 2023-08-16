United Roosevelt Savings Bank Welcomes Local Lead Universal/Business Banking Specialist to Carteret's Hometown Bank

News provided by

United Roosevelt Savings Bank - URSB

16 Aug, 2023, 15:06 ET

CARTERET, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- URSB is delighted to announce the hiring of Barbra Aixa Villegas as the new Lead Universal/Business Banking Specialist. With Barbra's extensive financial and banking expertise, she is poised to play a pivotal role in fostering relationships with the local business community.

Continue Reading
Barbra Aixa Villegas
Barbra Aixa Villegas

Barbra, a long-time resident of Carteret, brings more than a decade of invaluable experience in the financial industry. Her profound knowledge and understanding of banking practices, along with her passion for helping businesses thrive, make her an ideal addition to the United Roosevelt Savings Bank team. Having previously served in various roles within national, and regional, financial institutions, Barbra has a proven track record of providing exceptional service and strategic guidance to businesses of all sizes.

The excitement surrounding this announcement may be summed up best by Barbra herself, "I am so honored and grateful for this big opportunity to work for URSB in my own town. I am super excited and can't wait to start helping our clients with their financial needs."  

As a bilingual customer service professional, Barbra possesses a remarkable ability to communicate effectively with a diverse range of clients to ensure they receive the tailored banking solutions they need to achieve their financial goals.

United Roosevelt Savings Bank is committed to supporting local businesses, and Barbra's appointment reinforces this commitment. "We are thrilled to welcome Barbra to our team at URSB," said Kenneth R. Totten, President/CEO and Chairman of URSB. "Her extensive experience and ability to connect with customers will be indispensable as we seek to better serve our business clientele. Barbra's passion for helping businesses succeed aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting the local community. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make."

Barbra Aixa Villegas' appointment further strengthens URSB's dedication to fostering strong relationships within the local business community and providing excellent customer service. "I love the way URSB is investing in our community, has personalized services, and gives better access to any bank products – it truly feels like family and I'm proud to be a part of this team! Having worked at large national and regional Banks, which can often be inflexible, it's great to be part of a community bank that listens to its customer's needs and tailors products to the local business needs" stated Barbra.

ABOUT URSB
United Roosevelt Savings Bank is a leading financial institution committed to providing personalized banking solutions to individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on community engagement, the bank offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Contact:
Kenneth R. Totten
URSB
(732) 541-5445

SOURCE United Roosevelt Savings Bank - URSB

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.