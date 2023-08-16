United Roosevelt Savings Bank Welcomes Local Lead Universal/Business Banking Specialist to Carteret's Hometown Bank

CARTERET, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- URSB is delighted to announce the hiring of Barbra Aixa Villegas as the new Lead Universal/Business Banking Specialist. With Barbra's extensive financial and banking expertise, she is poised to play a pivotal role in fostering relationships with the local business community.

Barbra, a long-time resident of Carteret, brings more than a decade of invaluable experience in the financial industry. Her profound knowledge and understanding of banking practices, along with her passion for helping businesses thrive, make her an ideal addition to the United Roosevelt Savings Bank team. Having previously served in various roles within national, and regional, financial institutions, Barbra has a proven track record of providing exceptional service and strategic guidance to businesses of all sizes.

The excitement surrounding this announcement may be summed up best by Barbra herself, "I am so honored and grateful for this big opportunity to work for URSB in my own town. I am super excited and can't wait to start helping our clients with their financial needs."

As a bilingual customer service professional, Barbra possesses a remarkable ability to communicate effectively with a diverse range of clients to ensure they receive the tailored banking solutions they need to achieve their financial goals.

United Roosevelt Savings Bank is committed to supporting local businesses, and Barbra's appointment reinforces this commitment. "We are thrilled to welcome Barbra to our team at URSB," said Kenneth R. Totten, President/CEO and Chairman of URSB. "Her extensive experience and ability to connect with customers will be indispensable as we seek to better serve our business clientele. Barbra's passion for helping businesses succeed aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting the local community. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make."

Barbra Aixa Villegas' appointment further strengthens URSB's dedication to fostering strong relationships within the local business community and providing excellent customer service. "I love the way URSB is investing in our community, has personalized services, and gives better access to any bank products – it truly feels like family and I'm proud to be a part of this team! Having worked at large national and regional Banks, which can often be inflexible, it's great to be part of a community bank that listens to its customer's needs and tailors products to the local business needs" stated Barbra.

United Roosevelt Savings Bank is a leading financial institution committed to providing personalized banking solutions to individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on community engagement, the bank offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

