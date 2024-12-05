United Safety & Survivability Corporation Acquires Dafo Vehicle

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation (United Safety), a global leader in safety and survivability solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Dafo Vehicle, a Sweden-based developer and manufacturer of fire suppression systems. This strategic move positions United Safety as a leader in cutting-edge, environmentally friendly fire suppression technologies and further broadens its geographic footprint in the global fire suppression market.

Dafo Vehicle has earned a reputation as an innovator in fire suppression systems tailored for rolling stock, commercial vehicles, and other specialized applications. Their environmentally focused technologies align seamlessly with United Safety's vision of creating the most sustainable, efficient, and effective fire suppression solutions for any vehicle worldwide.

"The partnership positions United Safety as the global leader in environmentally friendly mobile and special hazard fire suppression solutions. This strategic milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering the most advanced, sustainable safety technologies across industries. By combining Dafo Vehicle's tremendous management team and technology with our proven experience, we are set to redefine fire suppression standards and expand our life-saving technologies globally", says Joseph Mirabile, President & CEO of United Safety.

This acquisition also supports United Safety's goal to expand its global presence. By integrating Dafo Vehicle's innovative solutions into United Safety's portfolio and leveraging their deep market knowledge, United Safety can provide advanced fire suppression and life safety technologies to a broader customer base in Europe and beyond.

"Dafo Vehicle and United Safety are a perfect match for each other, combining two businesses with complementary strengths and a shared vision for the future. With United Safety as our new partner, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth together. The transaction broadens and strengthens our product portfolio, driving innovation and enabling a more comprehensive geographic service and aftermarket offering," says Jon Lind, CEO of Dafo Vehicle AB since 2023.

The combined expertise of United Safety and Dafo Vehicle will advance the combined companies' sustainable safety solutions, ensuring a safer, greener future.

About United Safety

United Safety is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety technologies across a variety of industries and categories, our product portfolio includes fire suppression and detection, theft and roll-away protection, and air and surface purification for the industries we serve. United Safety also designs and manufactures seating and suspension solutions for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars, locomotives and a variety of marine vessels. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.usscgroup.com.

