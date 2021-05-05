United Safety & Survivability Corporation and Gatekeeper Announce Pilot Program with Toronto Student Transportation Group for Child Check-Mate & Active Air Purification

United Safety and Gatekeeper Announce Pilot Program with Toronto Student Transportation Group. Tweet this

Robert Horvat, Operations Manager at Wheelchair Accessible Transit stated, "As the evolution of technology continues to grow, we continue to see new developments that enhance the quality of our school bus services. The contribution from this pilot project will hopefully help with future improvement for the safety and the security of all the students relying on the school buses providing safe and reliable commutes throughout the school year."

"The Toronto Student Transportation Group is fortunate to work with partners who are invested in providing technologies that will further support student safety while using the school bus," concluded Kevin Hodgkinson, General Manager of Toronto Student Transportation Group.

The pilot includes three buses and is running from April through June and September through December.

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. www.unitedsafetycorporation.com

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, thermal cameras, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems in a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is an enabling transformation to a video and data solutions provider for intelligent transit and Smart Cities. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Toronto Student Transportation Group

The Toronto Student Transportation Group is an initiative between both the Toronto Catholic District School Board (www.tcdsb.org) and the Toronto District School Board (www.tdsb.on.ca). Our goal is to ensure the health and safety of our students through various modes of transportation and to help families make informed decisions regarding their transportation choices when accessing education here in Toronto. The Transportation Consortium services over 50,000 students using 1800+ school purpose vehicles on a daily basis.

CONTACT:

Marisa Rosenthal

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (215) 518-0492

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unitedsafetycorporation.com

