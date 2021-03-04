United Safety & Survivability Corporation Announces Newest Partnership with Core States Group to Help Grow Electric Charging Stations in Mass Transit

EXTON, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation is proud to announce a partnership with Core States Group that will provide transit authorities with easier access and implementation of electric charging stations across North America.

"In this day and age, we must focus on ways to become more sustainable as a society," stated Joseph Mirabile, President & CEO of United Safety. "Our mission as an organization is to deliver the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions to our customers. The partnership with Core States Group will strengthen our commitment to a technology that is both beneficial for the environment and aligns with the future of the transit industry."

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with an organization that shares a focus on innovation and our vision," said Brian Baird, Director of Energy and Sustainability at Core States Group. "We believe that the combination of our zero emission vehicle infrastructure expertise and nationwide footprint with United Safety's customer focus can change the transportation industry in the long term."

Ray Melleady, Executive Vice President of Seating & Technology at United Safety concluded, "We are seeing an accelerated push within public transportation to move toward fully electrified fleets. Often the charging infrastructure to support these vehicles is insufficient to support their immediate and sustained operations. This partnership positions United Safety to scale charging station deployment at a rate that better supports regional and national goals. It is exciting to be involved in the continued evolution of clean energy in the transportation industry."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com

About Core States Group

Core States Group is a professional architecture, engineering, and construction services firm that provides turnkey engineering, permitting, and construction (EPC) services to the energy market. With 17 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada, Core States Group design-builds energy infrastructure for multi-site rollouts such as electric vehicle charging, battery storage systems (BESS), combined heat and power (CHP), solar, fuel cells, and natural gas generator projects. For more information about Core States Group, visit www.core-states.com

