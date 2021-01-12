United Safety & Survivability Corporation Announces Partnership with GILLIG to deliver industry-leading technology to Mass Transit

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation is proud to announce a partnership with GILLIG to provide industry-leading technology that will take bus transportation cleanliness to a new level.

This new product innovation is an active air filtration system that uses Florida based RGF Environmental Group, Inc.'s patented UV light and Photohydroinization® technology to neutralize airborne pollutants such as bacteria, mold, and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. Studies have shown a 99% reduction of airborne pathogens. The unit is a standalone system which can be easily retrofitted into completed or new transportation buses.

"We are excited to release the next generation of air quality systems in partnership with GILLIG," said Joe Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety & Survivability Corporation. "These UV-PHI air systems paired with antimicrobial and antibacterial treatments will significantly increase the safety of all ridership by increasing air quality and overall surface cleanliness. This represents the next generation in cutting edge air quality improvements that our ridership and hero bus drivers deserve."

"GILLIG is working hard to make transit as safe as possible," said Bill Fay, GILLIG vice president of sales. "We are proud to partner with United Safety to help ensure the health of passengers, drivers, and the communities they serve."

"We are looking forward aligning our mission of safety with GILLIG," said Ray Melleady, Executive Vice President of United Safety & Survivability. "Active Air is proven to create a dynamic antimicrobial environment that benefits bus operators and transit customers all day long while the vehicle is in operation," he continued. "I commend GILLIG for making this technology available on future fleet procurements."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Our newest product innovations, Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com.

About GILLIG LLC

GILLIG is the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States. We offer a portfolio of clean energy propulsions including zero-emission battery electric, diesel-electric hybrid, near-zero emission compressed natural gas and clean-diesel, all designed on the proven GILLIG Low Floor platform to maximize fleet commonality. Since 1890, our dedicated employees have been supporting customers and delivering on promises to improve quality of life through transformative mass transit solutions. From initial design through final assembly, each GILLIG bus is designed and built by American workers in Livermore, California, who are committed to building and supporting the safest and most reliable transit buses in the United States. GILLIG buses are known for their unmatched quality and have earned their reputation as the lowest-cost buses to maintain and operate. Our products help reduce congestion, contribute to a cleaner environment and provide mobility to all. GILLIG is also proud to create American jobs and recycle tax dollars back into the community to further support public transportation. Further information about GILLIG can be found at www.gillig.com.

Contact: Marisa Rosenthal

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (215) 518-0492

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unitedsafetycorporation.com

