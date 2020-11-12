United Safety Launches Education United Program

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety, a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the establishment of its newest community learning program called Education United. This program invited 20 students from the Coatesville area to spend a week visiting the United Safety facility. During their visit, the students met with employees from United Safety to learn and develop skills such as public speaking, resume building, careers in manufacturing, budgeting, marketing, mechanical skills and more.

United Safety President and CEO Joe Mirabile stated, "Working for the greater good is deeply ingrained in our culture and what we at United Safety stand for. As a company based in Chester County, we are committed to being the best neighbors and community members we can be. We are thrilled that we were able to work with these four organizations to make this program happen in a safe and successful way."

"It was a pleasure to work with United Safety, CYI, YMWIC, and Krapf Bus to launch this first pilot-job readiness program for Coatesville youth," said James Logan, City Manager for the City of Coatesville. "We are excited to have a corporate champion like United Safety invest in the future of our youth."

Jarvis Berry, Executive Director of the Coatesville Youth Initiative echoed these sentiments. "We were excited and proud to partner with United Safety and have our youth as participants in their program. It fit right in with our vision of providing youth with the confidence and skills that they need to become leaders of tomorrow."

United Safety plans to continue the Education United Program at their facility each year.

