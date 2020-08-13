United Safety Signs Multi-Year Manufacturing Deal with Freedman Seating Company

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety & Survivability Corporation (formerly USSC Group) announced today that the company has re-signed their manufacturing deal with Freedman Seating Company. Freedman Seating Company engineers and manufacturers seating products across many applications and has been a long-term manufacturing partner of United Safety in the bus sector for over 15 years.

Mirabile stated, "United Safety has seen tremendous growth with our transit seating solutions since our partnership with Freedman Seating began and we're excited to continue our commitment to our customers by delivering best in class products with the manufacturing support of Freedman."

Dan Cohen, President of Freedman Seating Company, echoed these sentiments, "On behalf of Freedman Seating and our team, we are excited to renew our manufacturing agreement with United Safety, continuing a 15-year relationship. We are proud to support and supply United Safety and their customers by manufacturing world-class heavy-duty bus passenger seats and ADA securement systems."

"Freedman has been a long-term manufacturing partner to United Safety and this multi-year contract extension will help to maintain continuity and capacity in providing state of the art passenger seating products to the transit bus market," stated Ray Melleady, Executive Vice President of Seating and Technology at United Safety. "We are excited that this partnership will continue and to see how we can work hand-in-hand to support our public transportation sector."

Mirabile concluded, "This longstanding partnership is especially integral as United Safety continues to grow globally and strives to be the leader in building the next generation of safety and survivability technologies. We are committed to pushing the boundaries forward with innovation in this sector and having a trusted manufacturing partner to work alongside us is invaluable."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation, formerly known as USSC Group, is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. We provide PPE safety systems to doctors, nurses, and front-line responders.

