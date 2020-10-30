United Security Assurance Names Cameron Waite as President

SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and management of United Security Assurance Company (USAC) of Pennsylvania are pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron Waite as President of the company and its associated holding company, United Security Assurance, Inc. The announcement follows an extensive national search.

Mr. Waite is no stranger to the insurance field, with career highlights including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allentown-based Penn Treaty American Corporation. Most recently Mr. Waite was Managing Director of NTG Consultants of West Palm Beach, FL, where he consulted on a broad-range of local and national insurance regulatory and legislative affairs issues. Prior to that he was Chief Operating Officer of the global law firm Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A.

"We are thrilled that someone with Cam's background and expertise in financial services, banking and long-term care policy and insurance will lead our team," said Bill Neugroschel, USAC's retiring President.

"Cam brings a wealth of on-point experience, with 35 years of progressive financial management and executive leadership in both private and publicly-traded corporate environments," adds Cleaveland Miller, USAC's Chairman of the Board. "His industry expertise and knowledge will provide for a stable leadership transition and allow us to continue as an industry and marketplace leader, focused on the special needs of seniors and those with long-term care needs."

A graduate of Lehigh University, where he obtained an MBA, and Dickinson College, where he received his undergraduate degree in economics, Mr. Waite is active in many local community activities, including more than 30 years on the Milford Township Pennsylvania Zoning Board.

"I am excited to continue the vision set forth by [company founders] Ron Landes in establishing United Security Assurance Company of PA, and Bob Haldeman, who recognized the value to seniors of providing wellness programs and improved lifestyle solutions," said Mr. Waite.

Mr. Waite, his wife Michele and children are long-time local residents, having lived in the Upper Bucks region for many years.

About United Security Assurance Company of Pennsylvania

United Security Assurance Company of Pennsylvania (http://www.usaofpa.com), located in Souderton, Pennsylvania, is dedicated to providing quality health and life products at fair and reasonable rates, and is committed to the fair treatment of its agents and policyholders. The company has expertise in the individual insurance market, especially long-term, home health and short-term care products.

CONTACT: Brian Haldeman, [email protected]

SOURCE United Security Assurance Company

