United Security Bancshares reports 2nd quarter net income of $4.1 million

FRESNO, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported consolidated net income of $4,097,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $3,392,000, or $0.20 per basic and diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company recognized net income of $8,104,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 24% compared to the net income of $6,549,000 recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.48 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.39 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, except where noted)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased to $9,299,000 , compared to $8,914,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , and decreased from $9,454,000 in the preceding quarter.

, compared to for the quarter ended , and decreased from in the preceding quarter. Net interest margin increased to 4.28% from 4.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , and decreased from 4.45% in the preceding quarter.

, and decreased from 4.45% in the preceding quarter. Net recoveries totaled $31,000 , compared to net recoveries of $445,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , and $16,000 in the preceding quarter.

, compared to net recoveries of for the quarter ended , and in the preceding quarter. Capital positions remain strong with a 12.43% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, a 15.47% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio; a 16.90% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio; and a 18.15% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.71%, compared to 1.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , and 1.74% in the preceding quarter.

, and 1.74% in the preceding quarter. Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 14.53%, compared to 12.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , and 14.80% in the preceding quarter.

, and 14.80% in the preceding quarter. Total loans, net of unearned fees, decreased to $572,810,000 , compared to $587,814,000 at December 31, 2018 .

, compared to at . Other real estate owned balances remained at $5,745,000 at June 30, 2019 when compared to $5,745,000 at December 31, 2018 .

at when compared to at . The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans increased to 1.48%, compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018 .

. Total deposits increased to $870,915,000 , compared to $805,643,000 at December 31, 2018 .

, compared to at . Book value per share increased to $6.69 , compared to $6.45 at December 31, 2018 .

Dennis Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Throughout the second quarter of 2019 the Company continued to build upon the successes of our recent history. For the first time in our Company's history we are reporting total assets in excess of $1 billion. During the second quarter, deposits increased $39.3 million, and the resulting increases in interest income helped our book value per share grow from $6.58 to $6.69. We expect to capitalize on our historic growth and look forward to a very exciting rest of 2019.

Results of Operations

ROAE for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 14.57%, compared to 12.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. ROAA was 1.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 1.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Annualized ROAE for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 14.53% compared to 12.95% for the same period in 2018. Annualized ROAA was 1.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 1.58% for the same period in 2018.

The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 0.30% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the cost of deposits is attributed to increases in average balances and rates paid on time deposits and money market accounts. Interest-bearing deposits increased 23.78% between June 30, 2018 and 2019 to an average balance of $522,382,000.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $18,753,000, an increase of $1,325,000, or 7.60%, from $17,428,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018. The Company's net interest margin increased from 4.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 4.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was the result of increases in loan yields, investment yields, and yields on overnight funds, partially offset by the increasing costs of deposits. The yield on loans increased from 5.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 6.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The yield on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes $550,000 in writedowns of unamortized insurance premiums on the student loan portfolio, which was a result of the dissolution of the insurance carrier. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year comparison is the result of higher interest rates on loans and an increase in overnight funds and investment securities, partially offset by increasing costs of deposits and a decline in loan balances. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $9,299,000, an increase of $385,000 or 4.32% from the net interest income of $8,914,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $3,252,000, reflecting an increase of $1,160,000 from the $2,092,000 in non-interest income reported for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Customer service fees, which represent the largest portion of the Company's non-interest income, totaled $1,639,000 and $1,971,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease in customer service fees is attributed to the closure of the Financial Services department during the third quarter of 2018. On a year-over-year comparative basis, non-interest income increased primarily due to a $911,000 gain on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a $661,000 loss for the same period ended June 30, 2018. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in non-interest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 also includes a $114,000 loss resulting from the dissolution of the USB Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which was completed in February 2019. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a $171,000 gain recorded on the death benefit proceeds of bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,729,000, reflecting an increase of $560,000 from the $1,169,000 in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase during the period was primarily due to the recording of a $497,000 gain on the fair value of TRUPs for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to a $192,000 loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The change in the fair value of junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) reflected in non-interest income was primarily caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Customer service fees totaled $830,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $1,020,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is partially attributed to the closing of the Financial Services department.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense totaled $10,609,000, an increase of $291,000 compared to $10,318,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. On a year-over-year comparative basis, non-interest expense increased primarily due to increases of $417,000 in professional fees, $40,000 in data processing, and $175,000 in other expense, partially offset by a decrease of $439,000 in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in professional fees is mainly attributed to an increase in legal fees, the increase in data processing is primarily due to additional service fees, and the increase in other expenses was attributed to workman's compensation insurance expense. The decrease in salary and employee benefits is attributed to lower equity award expense. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a $121,000 recovery of workman's compensation insurance expense.

Non-interest expense totaled $5,262,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an decrease of $56,000 as compared to $5,318,000 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. On a quarter-over-quarter comparative basis, non-interest expense decreased primarily due to decreases in salary and employee benefits as a result of lower equity award expenses, partially offset by increases in data processing expenses and professional fees.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $3,292,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2,653,000 for the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 28.89%, compared to 28.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a tax provision of $1,669,000, compared to a provision of $1,373,000 for the same period in 2018.

Provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation excludes Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for TRUPs, recovery of provision for credit losses, and gain on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). As such, Core Net Income would have been $7,457,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of approximately 23% compared to net income of $6,085,000 for the same period in 2018. Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $73,435,000, or 7.87%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, due primarily to increases of $87,998,000 in overnight funds held at the Federal Reserve. This increase is partially reflective of the increase of $65,272,000 in deposits during the first six months of 2019. Loan balances decreased by $14,512,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and investment securities decreased by $6,453,000. Unfunded loan commitments increased $32,191,000 to $208,544,000 during the first six months of 2019. With the adoption of ASU 2016-02, effective January 1, 2019, the Company began to recognize an operating lease right-of-use asset and operating lease liability. At June 30, 2019, the operating lease right-of-use was $3,836,000 and the operating lease liability was $3,938,000.

Total deposits increased $65,272,000, or 8.10%, to $870,915,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2019. This increase was due to an increase of $66,199,000 in NOW, money market, and savings accounts and an increase of $11,452,000 in noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by a a decrease of $12,379,000 in time deposits. Total money market and savings accounts increased 15.38% to $496,690,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $430,491,000 at December 31, 2018. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 3.91% to $304,172,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $292,720,000 at December 31, 2018. As a result of the net increase, core deposits, which is made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $77,651,000.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019 was $113,338,000, up $4,098,000 from shareholders' equity of $109,240,000 at December 31, 2018. The increase in equity was a result of net earnings for the period, partially offset by cash dividends.

The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on June 25, 2019. The dividend will be payable on July 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2019. The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on March 26, 2019. The dividend was payable on April 17, 2019, to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2019. No assurances can be provided that future dividends will be declared and/or as to the timing of such future dividends, if any.

Credit Quality

The Company has recorded a provision for credit losses of $10,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a recovery of provision of $1,325,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net loan recoveries totaled $47,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net recoveries of $483,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company recorded a provision for credit loss of $4,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a recovery of provision for credit losses of $1,136,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net loan recoveries totaled $31,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net loan recoveries of $445,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.48% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018. In determining the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, the judgment of the Company's management is a significant factor. Management considers the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2019 to be adequate.

Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDR), other real estate owned through foreclosure (OREO), and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased approximately $461,000 between December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 to $21,168,000. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 2.32% at December 31, 2018 to 2.10% at June 30, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets is mainly attributed to decreases in nonaccrual loans and restructured loans. Nonaccrual loans decreased $415,000 between December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 to $11,637,000. Restructured loans decreased $876,000 between December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019. OREO totaled $5,745,000 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain a non-GAAP financial measure (Net Income before Non-Core) within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. In the accompanying financial tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about the Company's results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. The Company provides this non-GAAP financial measure to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. The non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's operating results before consideration of certain adjustments and, consequently, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented. Factors that might cause such differences, some of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, (2) changes in interest rates, (3) changes in banking laws or regulations, (4) increased competition in the Company's market, impacting the ability to execute its business plans, (5) loss of key personnel, (6) unanticipated credit losses, (7) earthquakes or other natural disasters impacting the local economy and/or the condition of real estate collateral, (8) the impact of technological changes and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems, and (9) changes in accounting policies or procedures.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2018, and particularly the section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United Security Bancshares Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 30,074



$ 28,949

Due from Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") 279,386



191,388

Cash and cash equivalents 309,460



220,337

Investment securities (at fair value)





Available for sale ("AFS") securities 59,863



66,426

Marketable equity securities 3,769



3,659

Total investment securities 63,632



70,085

Loans 573,421



587,933

Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination costs - net (611)



(119)

Allowance for credit losses (8,452)



(8,395)

Net loans 564,358



579,419

Premises and equipment - net 9,529



9,837

Accrued interest receivable 10,314



8,341

Other real estate owned 5,745



5,745

Goodwill 4,488



4,488

Deferred tax assets - net 3,095



3,174

Cash surrender value of life insurance 20,535



20,244

Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,836



—

Other assets 11,501



11,388

Total assets $ 1,006,493



$ 933,058









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest-bearing $ 304,172



$ 292,720

Interest-bearing 566,743



512,923

Total deposits 870,915



805,643









Accrued interest payable 77



57

Operating lease liabilities 3,938



—

Other liabilities 7,729



7,963

Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value) 10,496



10,155

Total liabilities 893,155



823,818









Shareholders' Equity





Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 16,953,744 at June 30, 2019 and 16,946,622 at December 31, 2018 58,818



58,624

Retained earnings 54,312



49,942

Accumulated other comprehensive income 208



674

Total shareholders' equity 113,338



109,240

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,006,493



$ 933,058



United Security Bancshares Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest Income:













Interest and fees on loans $ 8,443



$ 7,491



$ 17,085



$ 15,717

Interest on investment securities 444



265



921



457

Interest on deposits in FRB 1,424



681



2,722



1,065

Total interest income 10,311



8,437



20,728



17,239

















Interest Expense:













Interest on deposits 890



550



1,724



937

Interest on other borrowed funds 118



109



241



199

Total interest expense 1,008



659



1,965



1,136

Net Interest Income 9,303



7,778



18,763



16,103

Provision (Recovery of Provision) for Credit Losses 4



(1,136)



10



(1,325)

Net Interest Income after Provision (Recovery of Provision) for Credit Losses 9,299



8,914



18,753



17,428

















Noninterest Income:













Customer service fees 830



1,020



1,639



1,971

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 147



132



292



257

Gain (loss) on fair value of marketable equity securities 53



(18)



110



(78)

Gain on proceeds from bank-owned life insurance —



—



—



171

Gain (loss) on fair value of junior subordinated debentures 497



(192)



911



(661)

Loss on dissolution of real estate investment trust (5)



—



(114)



—

Gain on sale of assets 6



29



6



29

Other 201



198



408



403

Total noninterest income 1,729



1,169



3,252



2,092

















Noninterest Expense:













Salaries and employee benefits 2,760



3,010



5,532



5,971

Occupancy expense 808



834



1,621



1,599

Data processing 144



99



251



211

Professional fees 746



614



1,559



1,142

Regulatory assessments 83



78



176



161

Director fees 95



81



186



162

Correspondent bank service charges 14



17



28



34

Loss on California tax credit partnership —



5



—



9

Net cost on operation and sale of OREO 87



49



152



100

Other 525



531



1,104



929

Total noninterest expense 5,262



5,318



10,609



10,318

















Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,766



4,765



11,396



9,202

Provision for Taxes on Income 1,669



1,373



3,292



2,653

Net Income $ 4,097



$ 3,392



$ 8,104



$ 6,549

















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24



$ 0.20



$ 0.48



$ 0.39

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24



$ 0.20



$ 0.48



$ 0.39

Weighted average basic shares for EPS 16,950,564



16,899,968



16,948,810



16,895,135

Weighted average diluted shares for EPS 16,981,705



16,957,282



16,977,224



16,935,911



United Security Bancshares Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Average Balances:













Loans (1) $ 568,600



$ 576,670



$ 573,436



$ 590,905

Investment securities – taxable 65,268



49,752



66,772



47,381

Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 238,898



148,441



227,335



124,215

Total interest-earning assets 872,766



774,863



867,543



762,501

Allowance for credit losses (8,442)



(9,291)



(8,449)



(9,364)

Cash and due from banks 29,232



27,067



28,793



26,906

Other real estate owned 5,745



5,683



5,745



5,745

Other non-earning assets 61,174



53,944



60,434



53,855

Total average assets $ 960,475



$ 852,266



$ 954,066



$ 839,643

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 522,308



$ 442,797



$ 522,382



$ 422,008

Junior subordinated debentures 10,378



9,493



10,235



9,641

Total interest-bearing liabilities 532,686



452,290



532,617



431,649

Non-interest-bearing deposits 305,211



290,490



300,035



297,712

Other liabilities 9,495



5,485



9,262



6,199

Total liabilities 847,392



748,265



841,914



735,560

Total equity 113,083



104,001



112,152



104,083

Total liabilities and equity $ 960,475



$ 852,266



$ 954,066



$ 839,643

















Average Rates:













Loans (1) 5.96 %

5.21 %

6.01 %

5.36 % Investment securities- taxable 2.73 %

2.14 %

2.78 %

1.95 % Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 2.39 %

1.84 %

2.41 %

1.73 % Earning assets 4.74 %

4.37 %

4.82 %

4.56 % Interest bearing deposits 0.68 %

0.50 %

0.67 %

0.45 % Total deposits 0.43 %

0.30 %

0.42 %

0.26 % Junior subordinated debentures 4.56 %

4.61 %

4.75 %

4.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.76 %

0.58 %

0.74 %

0.53 % Net interest margin (2) 4.28 %

4.03 %

4.36 %

4.26 %





(1) Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis. (2) Net interest margin is computed by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets.

United Security Bancshares Condensed - Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,460



$ 260,701



$ 220,337



$ 207,300



$ 191,128

Investment securities 63,632



66,604



70,085



65,727



60,383

Loans 572,810



579,617



587,814



577,598



574,351

Allowance for credit losses (8,452)



(8,417)



(8,395)



(8,798)



(8,425)

Net loans 564,358



571,200



579,419



568,800



565,926

Other assets 69,043



65,535



63,217



62,201



62,031

Total assets $ 1,006,493



$ 964,040



$ 933,058



$ 904,028



$ 879,468





















Non-interest-bearing $ 304,172



$ 300,476



$ 292,720



$ 315,213



$ 281,686

Interest-bearing 566,743



531,101



512,923



463,670



475,277

Total deposits 870,915



831,577



805,643



778,883



756,963

Other liabilities 22,240



21,270



18,175



18,099



17,289

Total liabilities 893,155



852,847



823,818



796,982



774,252

Total shareholders' equity 113,338



111,193



109,240



107,046



105,216

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,006,493



$ 964,040



$ 933,058



$ 904,028



$ 879,468



United Security Bancshares Condensed - Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarters Ended:

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018 Total interest income $ 10,311



$ 10,417



$ 9,821



$ 9,554



$ 8,437

Total interest expense 1,008



957



876



691



659

Net interest income 9,303



9,460



8,945



8,863



7,778

Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses 4



6



(65)



(373)



(1,136)

Net interest income after provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses 9,299



9,454



9,010



9,236



8,914





















Total non-interest income 1,729



1,523



1,665



849



1,169

Total non-interest expense 5,262



5,347



5,473



5,143



5,318

Income before provision for taxes 5,766



5,630



5,202



4,942



4,765

Provision for taxes on income 1,669



1,623



1,254



1,424



1,373

Net income $ 4,097



$ 4,007



$ 3,948



$ 3,518



$ 3,392



United Security Bancshares Nonperforming Assets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Commercial and industrial $ 75



$ —

Real estate - mortgage —



389

RE construction & development 11,562



11,663

Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,637



$ 12,052









Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 341



—

Restructured loans 3,445



3,832

Total nonperforming loans $ 15,423



$ 15,884

Other real estate owned 5,745



5,745

Total nonperforming assets $ 21,168



$ 21,629









Nonperforming assets to total gross loans 2.69 %

2.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.10 %

2.32 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 54.80 %

52.85 %

United Security Bancshares Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Return on average assets 1.71 %

1.58 %

1.71 %

1.57 % Return on average equity 14.53 %

12.95 %

14.57 %

12.69 % Net recoveries to average loans (0.02) %

(0.31) %

(0.02) %

(0.16) %

















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018







Shares outstanding - period end 16,953,744



16,946,622









Book value per share $6.69



$6.45









Efficiency ratio (1) 48.19 %

54.34 %







Total impaired loans $18,054



$18,683









Net loan to deposit ratio 64.80 %

71.92 %







Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.48 %

1.43 %







Total capital to risk weighted assets













Company 18.15 %

17.80 %







Bank 18.04 %

17.70 %







Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













Company 16.90 %

16.55 %







Bank 16.79 %

16.45 %







Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













Company 15.47 %

15.15 %







Bank 16.79 %

16.45 %







Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets (leverage)













Company 12.43 %

12.15 %







Bank 12.33 %

12.16 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus total noninterest income.

United Security Bancshares Net Income before Non-Core Reconciliation Non-GAAP Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



















Six Months Ended June 30,











2019

2018

Change $

Change % Net income

$ 8,104



$ 6,549



$ 1,555



23.74 %

















TRUPs (1) fair value adjustment gain (loss)

911



(661)









Reversal of provision for credit losses (2)

—



1,315













911



654



























Income tax effect

264



190









Non-core items net of taxes

647



464



























Non-GAAP core net income

$ 7,457



$ 6,085



$ 1,372



22.55 %





(1) TRUPs Fair Value Adjustment is not part of Core Income and depending upon market rates, can "add to" or "subtract from" Core Income and mask Non-GAAP Core Income change.



(2) A reversal of provision for credit losses is not part of Non-GAAP Core Income. This reversal from the allowance for credit losses was in excess of the calculated reserve for the period. The recovery of provision for credit losses of $1,325,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, within the Consolidated Statements of Income, includes this reversal of provision for credit losses of $1,315,000 and a provision for overdrafts of $10,000. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, there was no reversal from the allowance for credit losses in excess of the calculated reserve for the period. The provision for credit losses of $10,000, as reported within the Consolidated Statements of Income, represents the provision for overdrafts.

SOURCE United Security Bancshares

Related Links

http://www.unitedsecuritybank.com

