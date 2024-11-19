United Sees Nearly 30% Surge in Travel to European Christmas Markets

Europe's sought-after markets are a cultural tradition that attract millions of visitors from around the world each year with festive offerings like mulled wine, artisan crafts, live music, picturesque scenery and more

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United today reported bookings to European destinations are up nearly 30% compared to 2019 and up almost 10% versus last year, as more Americans opt to spend their holiday dollars on experiences. According to a recent Deloitte survey, consumer spending on holiday experiences is expected to rise 16% this year, while spending on physical gifts remain flat.

Europe's markets are a cultural tradition dating back hundreds of years, and millions of people from around the world visit them annually to experience festive offerings like mulled wine, artisan crafts, live music, picturesque scenery and more.

As the world's largest airline, measured by available seat miles, United is ready for its busiest holiday season ever and plans to offer nearly 60 nonstop flights each day from its U.S. hubs to Europe in November and December, more than any other U.S. airline. Connecting travelers can visit even more Christmas markets with United's partners, offering seamless connections through the air with Lufthansa Group or by rail with Deutsche Bahn.

"The European Christmas markets have become even more popular in recent years and no airline makes it easier than United to get away and visit for the holidays," said Darren Scott, United's Director of Atlantic and Hawaii Planning. "Stay for a week or make it a long weekend with nonstop flights and easy connections to more than 130 European cities, including the legendary markets in Dresden, Strasbourg, Vienna and Cologne."

United's Festive Holiday Schedule

United's most popular European destinations during the holiday period include London, Frankfurt, Munich, Paris and Brussels – and as the world's largest airline, United offers more nonstop flights to Europe than any other U.S. airline. Holiday schedule highlights include:

Daily nonstop flights to 16 European cities with holiday markets from United's U.S. hubs, including Berlin , Frankfurt , Munich , Edinburgh , Zurich , Amsterdam , Brussels , London , Paris and more, and nearly 60 nonstop flights each day from U.S. hubs.

from United's U.S. hubs, including , , , , , , , , and more, and nearly from U.S. hubs. More nonstop flights than any other U.S. airline to Frankfurt , Munich and Brussels .

than any other U.S. airline to , and . Only U.S. airline with year-round nonstop flights to Geneva and Berlin .

with year-round nonstop flights to and . Seventeen nonstop flights per day to London from United's U.S. hubs.

Travelers can visit even more European holiday markets thanks to United's Lufthansa Group partnership and Deutsche Bahn railway partnership that connect travelers to more than 130 additional destinations across Europe.

Nearly 100 additional European holiday market destinations , like Cologne , Helsinki , Salzburg and Strasbourg , that customers can visit with a simple one-stop flight from United's U.S. hubs.

, like , , and , that customers can visit with a simple one-stop flight from United's U.S. hubs. Nonstop flights to Vienna from the U.S., which is home to one of the most beloved European Christmas markets.

from the U.S., which is home to one of the most beloved European Christmas markets. One-stop flight to Dresden from the U.S., which is considered to have the first true Christmas market, the Striezelmarkt, first held in 1434.

from the U.S., which is considered to have the first true Christmas market, the Striezelmarkt, first held in 1434. Trains to 28 cities in Germany and Switzerland , connecting customers to even more holiday markets once in Europe .

United Prepares for Busiest Holiday Period To-Date

United expects the 2024 holiday period to be its busiest yet, with around 25 million passengers, up 6% from 2023.

Even with record passenger numbers, customers can expect a safe, reliable and efficient operation from the airline and support through its digital tools. United ranked first or second in on-time departures among the eight largest U.S. carriers for the last 5 months in a row, including during its busiest summer ever.

Weather preparedness: The airline will prepare approximately 150 de-icing trucks to ensure aircraft are ready for flights despite lower temperatures.

The airline will prepare approximately 150 de-icing trucks to ensure aircraft are ready for flights despite lower temperatures. ConnectionSaver: United is the only airline that uses proprietary technology to determine the best time to hold a flight a few extra minutes so more people can make their connection, saving an average 2,000 connections per day since its launch in 2019.

United is the only airline that uses proprietary technology to determine the best time to hold a flight a few extra minutes so more people can make their connection, saving an average 2,000 connections per day since its launch in 2019. Touchless ID: Customers can use TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID to seamlessly drop off bags or make it through security in seconds with facial scanning technology. This offering is available at O'Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, New York LaGuardia Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Customers can use TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID to seamlessly drop off bags or make it through security in seconds with facial scanning technology. This offering is available at O'Hare International Airport, International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, New York LaGuardia Airport, International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Agent on Demand: United's virtual, on-demand customer service tool lets customers video chat, text or call a customer service representative instead of waiting in line at the airport.

United's virtual, on-demand customer service tool lets customers video chat, text or call a customer service representative instead of waiting in line at the airport. Personalized mobile app: United is the only U.S. airline with Live Activities that gives customers real-time access to their boarding pass, gate and seat number and countdown clock to departure on the home screens of their phone. They can also access directly in the app Terminal Guide for personalized instructions for navigating the airport and customer service.

United is the only U.S. airline with Live Activities that gives customers real-time access to their boarding pass, gate and seat number and countdown clock to departure on the home screens of their phone. They can also access directly in the app Terminal Guide for personalized instructions for navigating the airport and customer service. Free family seating: United is the first and only airline to offer a digital, dynamic seat map that allows children under 12 to be seated next to an adult in their party for free at the time of booking.

United is the first and only airline to offer a digital, dynamic seat map that allows children under 12 to be seated next to an adult in their party for free at the time of booking. Real-time text updates: United sends travelers text messages with personalized trip updates on everything from gate changes and boarding times to more specifics like aircraft swaps and weather events, now even including live radar maps.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

