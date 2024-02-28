United Service Organizations (USO) and Universal Technical Institute partner to support military service members' career transitions

Collaboration to offer programs and resources for careers in transportation, motorsports, energy and aviation.

WASHINGTON and PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Service Organizations (USO) and Universal Technical Institute today announced a partnership to support military service members with their transition to civilian life. The collaboration will focus on offering specialized training programs and resources for careers in the transportation, skilled trades and energy industries.

"We are proud to join forces with Universal Technical Institute to support those who dedicate their lives to serving our nation," said Lisa Elswick, vice president, USO Transition Programs. "We look forward to the positive outcomes that will arise from this relationship and the tangible impact it will have on the lives of transitioning service members seeking to embark on new career paths."

Added Tracy Lorenz, president of Universal Technical Institute, "Universal Technical Institute has a long history of providing educational opportunities to help service members prepare to begin new careers. We are honored to work with USO to offer even more services tailored to this population's unique needs."

Key highlights of the collaboration include dedicated services to help service members identify and pursue career paths that align with their individual goals and aspirations; transition workshops that offer tools and knowledge to help ensure a smooth shift to civilian life; and networking support with industry leaders to help facilitate training and job placement.

In addition, USO and Universal Technical Institute will work together to connect service members, reservists and dependents with Department of Defense SkillBridge and Career Skills programs. These include the on-base BMW Military Service Technician Education programs at Camp Pendleton in California and Fort Liberty in North Carolina, and the Penske Premier Truck Group Technician Skills program at Fort Bliss.

Universal Technical Institute offers multiple veteran-specific services to those making the transition from military service, including scholarships and dedicated representatives who help navigate the admissions and financial aid processes. Universal Technical Institute is the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of UTI, Inc.

About UTI, Inc.

UTI, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. UTI, Inc. is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute and Concorde Career Colleges. Universal Technical Institute operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

