United Sewing Automation Announces Production of USA-Sourced and Manufactured Children and Youth Sized PPE Face Masks

Since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, America's reliance on imported PPE has caused supply chain issues. In addition, the United States has been flooded with cheap, inferior-quality face masks imported from China that do not provide the protection needed to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In response, USA's ownership team invested in automated equipment to manufacture American-made, medical grade masks that provide proper protection for Americans. Now, the same protection afforded to surgeons and front-line healthcare workers is available to children and youth.

Made from high-quality, U.S.-sourced materials, USA's kid sized face masks feature a three-ply design with a built-in adjustable nose bridge and ear loop straps made of nylon and elastic cord to provide a better fit than traditional disposable masks. USA's medical grade face masks are tested for protection against bacterial and other airborne particulates, liquid barrier protection, and breathability, and are rated as the best Class 1 for Flammability. USA's FDA-registered manufacturing facility is located in Mt. Airy, N.C. The new face masks measure 5.75" long by 3.75" high compared to the adult size of 6.875" long by 3.75" high, providing a more protective fit for kids.

"Due to the significant shortage of personal protective equipment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to do our part to help fill this void by manufacturing medical grade face masks at our facility in Mount Airy," said Ben Webb, USA's CEO. "Demand for our face masks has been amazing and many of our customers have asked us for a kids or youth-sized option. So, we looked at options and brought in new automated production equipment that allows us to produce these new sizes very efficiently. We believe that America's children deserve the same high quality face mask protection afforded to adults; as such, our masks are not available for export until this pandemic is over."

USA's ownership team has many years of experience in the textile and apparel industry and had the vision in 2017 to bring apparel manufacturing back to Mount Airy, N.C. through automation. USA recently installed high-tech Ultrasonic welding machines and automated production equipment capable of producing 1,000,000+ face masks per week.

"We will continue to work until the demand is met," Webb continued. "Our goal is to provide a mask for every face in America every time one is needed. We are all in this together."

