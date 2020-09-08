United Shore Named one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000 List

PONTIAC, Mich., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine unveiled its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and United Shore, home to the #1 wholesale lender in the nation, United Wholesale Mortgage, was on the list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in America and those that are experiencing substantial growth.

United Shore experienced an impressive three-year revenue growth of 271% when comparing 2016 to 2019. "I am proud of the growth at United Shore and the team that we continue to build here. We have 6,800 team members focused on providing our clients with the best client service and technology available in the mortgage industry," said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Shore.

Over the past three years, United Shore has experienced an unprecedented increase in their loan volume and hiring numbers, almost tripling the number of team members between 2016 and 2019. At the end of 2019, United Shore broke their company and the industry record with $107.7 billion in mortgage loan volume in 2019, more than doubling its 2018 production of $41.5 billion.

"Our growth is a direct result of the wholesale channel continuing to expand because getting a loan through a mortgage broker is what is best for borrowers," Ishbia said. Throughout 2020, United Shore has continued to hire to support the surge in the housing market and continues to support independent mortgage brokers in growing their business.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About United Shore

Founded in 1986, United Shore is home to United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America. Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Shore employs more than 6,800 team members. Known for its state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service, United Shore underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. In addition to United Shore being a top national workplace, its UWM brand is the country's foremost advocate for the growth and support of independent mortgage brokers. For more information, visit unitedshore.com. NMLS #3038.

