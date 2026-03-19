United Site Services Corporate Headquarters Relocating to Meridian, Idaho

Company Moves Corporate Headquarters from Westborough, MA to Meridian, Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho , March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce the relocation of our corporate headquarters from our location in Westborough, MA to our new home in Meridian, ID. This strategic move represents a significant investment positioning ourselves for growth and scalability by streamlining processes, creating a collaborative environment for training and cooperation, and ensuring our continued long-term success through better serving our customers.

While maintaining our presence in Westborough and surrounding areas, relocating our headquarters to 2487 W. Navigator Drive, 3rd Floor, Meridian, ID 83642 empowers us to operate more effectively and stay focused on what matters most – developing our team, serving our customers, and preparing for our future. The Boise headquarters offers several key advantages that will drive our organization forward:

Team Member Presence : Boise is home to some of our largest and most collaborative teams. This natural alignment fosters stronger day-to-day connectivity and enhanced teamwork to improve communications while coordinating services for our customers.

: Boise is home to some of our largest and most collaborative teams. This natural alignment fosters stronger day-to-day connectivity and enhanced teamwork to improve communications while coordinating services for our customers. Upgraded Infrastructure : Our new space features larger training rooms, collaborative workspaces, and enhanced facilities designed to support our evolving business and growing team ensuring safe practices and reliable standards for service across all our customers.

: Our new space features larger training rooms, collaborative workspaces, and enhanced facilities designed to support our evolving business and growing team ensuring safe practices and reliable standards for service across all our customers. Training Hub : We've begun conducting many new development programs on-site to ensure consistency and excellence across our organization and a consistent experience whenever you work with USS.

: We've begun conducting many new development programs on-site to ensure consistency and excellence across our organization and a consistent experience whenever you work with USS. Room to Grow: The new office is built with the future in mind, providing the capacity and flexibility we need to support ongoing growth and innovation.

This move is a testament to our commitment to investing in our people and our operations to better support our customers. By joining the vibrant Boise business community, we are positioned to leverage new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners.

We look forward to welcoming our team and partners to our new headquarters and embarking on this exciting new chapter of growth together.

About United Site Services

With over 140 locations coast-to-coast, United Site Services is the nation's largest provider of portable sanitation services and complementary site solutions in the United States, including portable restrooms and trailers, hand hygiene stations, temporary fence and more. Learn more at www.unitedsiteservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Monaghan

[email protected]

SOURCE United Site Services Inc