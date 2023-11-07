United Site Services Names New CEO and CFO

News provided by

United Site Services Inc

07 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Site Services (USS), the leading provider of portable sanitation and temporary site services in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of James E. Hyman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and John Hafferty as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Continue Reading
USS is the nation’s leading temporary site services provider with a comprehensive offering of portable restrooms, hand hygiene solutions, temporary fence, trailer solutions, roll off dumpsters and more. We are the reliable and professional provider trusted across industries - construction, live events, emergency response and more - to help keep projects on-budget, timelines on-schedule, and provide a positive experience for employees or patrons.
USS is the nation’s leading temporary site services provider with a comprehensive offering of portable restrooms, hand hygiene solutions, temporary fence, trailer solutions, roll off dumpsters and more. We are the reliable and professional provider trusted across industries - construction, live events, emergency response and more - to help keep projects on-budget, timelines on-schedule, and provide a positive experience for employees or patrons.

Mr. Hyman brings more than 25 years of experience in business leadership, with a proven track record of driving demonstrated performance improvement, particularly for multi-location, service businesses. His previous CEO positions include Citizens Parking, Community Education Centers, Corizon Health, Cornell Companies and TestAmerica Laboratories. Mr. Hyman has also served on the board of multiple public and private companies. Mr. Hyman's experience will allow him to work with the team to both enhance operational processes and foster new growth across United Site Services.

Mr. Hafferty joins USS from Husky Injection Molding Systems where he served as CFO. He brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and transportation, logistics, having held finance leadership roles at BlueLine Rental, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, UPS and was a public company CFO for Pacer International. Mr. Hafferty will leverage his expertise in financial reporting (internal and external), financial controls, strategic planning and change management to improve financial operations at USS.

"We are pleased to welcome James and John to United Site Services," said Bryan Kelln, Platinum Partner and interim CEO for USS. "James has a track record of delivering large and sustained improvements in operating and financial performance that he can leverage here at USS. John brings a depth of expertise in implementing and managing financial controls. Their appointments mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for USS."

About USS

United Site Services (USS) is the nation's leading temporary site services provider with a full offering of solutions including portable restrooms, hand hygiene solutions, temporary fence, trailer solutions, roll off dumpsters and more. For over 20 years, USS has helped keep environments safe and clean for construction workers, emergency responders, live event attendees and more. With coast-to-coast coverage, the largest inventory of equipment plus industry-leading safety and service standards, USS has an unmatched ability to meet the unique needs of any environment - no matter the scale.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Marketing
United Site Services
[email protected]        

SOURCE United Site Services Inc

Also from this source

United Site Services Appoints Jason Nordin as Chief Operating Officer

United Site Services Appoints Jason Nordin as Chief Operating Officer

United Site Services (USS), the leading provider of portable sanitation and temporary site services in the United States, is pleased to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.