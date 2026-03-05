United Site Services Successfully Completes Financial Recapitalization and New Growth Investment

Completes balance sheet optimization with significant new capital infusion to accelerate growth

Company well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality site services to customers

MERIDIAN, Idaho, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Site Services (the "Company"), the largest national provider of portable sanitation services and complementary site solutions in the United States, announced today that it has successfully completed a comprehensive financial recapitalization, significantly strengthening its balance sheet and positioning the Company for accelerated growth. The Company has implemented its Plan of Reorganization, which was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on February 27, 2026.

The Company achieved the objectives set for this process, reducing its funded debt level by $2.4 billion and infusing the Company with new capital, including $480 million in new equity financing, $300 million in new-money term loans, a $195 million ABL credit facility, and a separate $100 million revolving credit facility.

The Company maintained uninterrupted operations throughout the transaction, delivering on its commitments to employees, customers, and vendors. United Site Services has now partnered with an investor group consisting of its former lenders and has implemented its optimized capital structure to drive long-term growth and invest in its future.

"We are excited to enter this new chapter as a financially stronger company, well-positioned to drive our strategic growth initiatives forward. With this transition complete, we have enhanced flexibility and resources to deliver the highest quality services for our customers," said Bobby Creason, Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on optimizing our business and continuously improving the customer experience. I want to thank our employees for their dedication, our customers and vendors for their partnership, and our investor group for their confidence in our market leadership and growth potential."

United Site Services is advised in this matter by Milbank LLP as legal counsel, PJT Partners as investment banker, Alvarez & Marsal as financial advisor, and FTI Consulting as communications advisor. The Ad Hoc Lender Group is advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as legal counsel and Centerview Partners LLC as financial advisor.

About United Site Services

With over 140 locations coast-to-coast, United Site Services is the nation's largest provider of portable sanitation services and complementary site solutions in the United States, including portable restrooms and trailers, hand hygiene stations, temporary fence and more. Learn more at www.unitedsiteservices.com .

