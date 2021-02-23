United Solutions Introduces the ECO Storage, Organization and Trash Products - A 100% Recyclable Line Made of 100% Recycled Material and Available in a Unique and Proprietary "Hunter Green" Color

LEOMINSTER, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Solutions, a fast-growing national manufacturer of plastic product solutions under the Rubbermaid® and its namesake brands, is introducing the ECO line of storage, organization and trash container products – the only products made in the USA that consist of 100% recycled material, are 100% recyclable, and feature a unique and proprietary "hunter green" color.

As part of this new eco-friendly product rollout, the company is introducing Rubbermaid® ECOSense®, a proprietary collaboration that is kicking off with a set of 18- and 29-gallon storage totes; a 37-gallon HITOP storage tote; and a 40-gallon option with wheels and a pass-through handle. The design and style of these storage containers are unique to the ECO line.

In addition, the company is offering a 28-quart wastebasket and a five-gallon pail under its own ECOSolutions brand. All products are made in the "hunter green" color to reinforce the opportunity for retailers and their customers to support a fully sustainable, "closed loop" recycling initiative, a process in which products can be recycled back into themselves. Both the ECOSense® and ECOSolutions products can be viewed at www.unitedsolutions.net/eco-line and are available for purchase on Amazon.com.

"We are excited to launch our new ECO line, which offers the same high quality of our traditional products while meeting growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions," said President and Chief Executive Officer David Reilly. "At United Solutions, we understand the importance of developing sustainable solutions across all of our operations -- from manufacturing to distribution -- and we are committed to making a positive impact on our community."

Based in Leominster, Massachusetts, United Solutions has streamlined its operations to help reduce its carbon footprint. Across all its product lines, the company uses recycled source materials, saving the equivalent of more than 4 million gallons of gasoline a year; and it has reduced greenhouse gas as well as carbon emissions in its manufacturing process. The addition of the ECO line continues this sustainability effort by providing customers with access to environmentally friendly products that meet everyday household and industrial needs. United Solutions is the only company to have access to recycled materials that allow for the "hunter green" color. Other, similar recyclable plastic products are only available in black.

All United Solutions products are manufactured in its facilities in Leominster, Massachusetts and Sardis, Mississippi. To learn more about United Solutions and its products, visit www.UnitedSolutions.net.

About United Solutions

United Solutions is a leading manufacturer of storage and organization totes, outdoor trash and recycling bins, and paint and work buckets that meet consumer and industrial needs. The company, founded in 1919, is the licensed manufacturer of Rubbermaid® consumer storage totes, and a trusted partner to online and in-person retailers across the United States, Canada, and overseas. United Solutions makes consumer products using the latest technologies and strict quality control, and with an unwavering commitment to innovation, adaptability, longevity, and community. Headquartered in Leominster, Massachusetts, the company also operates a facility in Sardis, Mississippi. www.unitedsolutions.net

