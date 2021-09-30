United Spinal Advocates For Successful Passage of Resolution Designating September As Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association would like to thank Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) for championing the passage of a resolution (S. Res. 393) designating September 2021 as National Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month.

The resolution, recognizes the 296,000 individuals living with spinal cord injury (SCI) in the U.S., including more than 42,000 military veterans.

"Thank you to Senators Rubio and Baldwin for the important opportunity to make Americans aware of our community's priorities. It is a huge boost to our policy agenda that is aimed at helping people with spinal cord injury achieve inclusion and the maximum possible quality of life," said Vincenzo Piscopo, United Spinal Association's President and CEO.

United Spinal advocates also played a role in the passage of S. Res 393, sending almost 600 emails throughout the month of September requesting their U.S. Senators co-sponsor the resolution.

"This resolution helps our community highlight its needs. People with spinal cord injury want to live the American Dream—get a good education, get a job, raise a family, and contribute to the nation's prosperity. We look forward to working with them to achieve these goals," added Piscopo.

According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, the annual incidence of SCI is approximately 54 cases per one million people in the U.S., or about 17,900 new SCI cases each year.

The average age at injury has increased from 29 years during the 1970s to 43 years recently. About 78 percent of new SCI cases are male. Vehicle crashes are the most recent leading cause of injury, closely followed by falls. Acts of violence (primarily gunshot wounds) and sports/recreation activities are also relatively common causes.

SCI is an injury to the spinal cord that may affect motor, sensory and autonomic function often resulting in paralysis, loss of sensation, and autonomic dysfunction (such as blood pressure instability and disruptions in temperature regulation). People who sustain a spinal cord injury often have permanent and profound neurologic deficits and accompanying disability.

Increased education and investment in research are key factors in improving outcomes and enhancing the quality of life of all individuals with spinal cord injuries.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 58,000 members across 48 (Nick would have the latest number) chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

