United Spinal Appoints Army Veteran Danielle Corazza As Vice President Of VetsFirst

"Danielle has successfully implemented a wide range of national programs and strategies that have had a tremendously positive impact on the veteran community. We look forward to her leadership in building upon the rich history of our VetsFirst program," said James Weisman, president and CEO of United Spinal Association.

Corazza formerly served as the first National Outreach Coordinator for the Center for Women Veterans, Office of the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) leading strategy, program management, public affairs, and digital outreach initiatives serving women veterans.

Prior to her position at the VA, Corazza founded and operated Applegate Solutions, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business providing management consulting to an array of clients including the Departments of Commerce, Defense, and Veterans Affairs, as well as private and nongovernmental organizations.

"I am beyond excited to join the United Spinal team in support of its renowned legacy of groundbreaking advocacy at VetsFirst," said Corazza.

Her lifelong experiences as a military family member and veteran have reaffirmed her belief in the need for ongoing, authentic connection and support in the veteran community.

"Behind every military community member is a deeper story than what shows on the surface. We've all had battles to fight, and we are stronger for working together to resolve the difficulties faced, while continuing to advocate for improvements and accountability," Corazza added.

Corazza received a master's in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, and a certificate in nonprofit executive management from Georgetown University.

About VetsFirst

VetsFirst brings to bear seventy years of expertise in helping America's veterans with disabilities, their spouses, dependents, survivors and eligible family members receive health care, disability compensation, rehabilitation, and other benefits offered by the Department of Veterans Affair by supplying direct representation, proactive legislative and regulatory advocacy, individual support and counseling services, guidance on education and employment, timely news and information and valuable self-help guides.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

