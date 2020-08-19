United Spinal Appoints Kimberly Hill, a Nationally Board-Certified Therapist From Louisiana as Chapter Liaison and Member of Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association today announced the appointment of Kimberly Hill, a Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, Cognitive Therapist, and Executive Director of the Louisiana Chapter of United Spinal Association and the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana, as its National Chapter Liaison and member of its Board of Directors.

In her new role as chapter liaison, Hill will lead the organization's 50-plus chapters in developing initiatives to assist people with disabilities across the country discover new paths to greater quality of life and independence.

Using her experiences as a chapter leader and mother of a child who recovered from a c5-c6 spinal cord injury, Hill also hopes to bring a compassionate voice to the board of directors that represents chapter leaders and members from around the country.

"As chapter leaders, we are responsible for engaging our members and to do all we can to help ensure their needs are being met while enhancing their quality of life. Whether it is through advocacy efforts, peer mentoring, support groups, providing resources, or offering social opportunities, as chapter leaders, our number one priority is our members. It is because of our members that United Spinal Association is able to carry out its mission," said Hill.

"Throughout the country, we have dedicated and passionate chapter leaders who I thoroughly enjoy working with to make a difference in the lives of others. To be a voice for our members and chapter leaders is such a privilege, and I am truly honored," she added.

Hill has over 20 years of experience working in various settings including inpatient, outpatient, and residential neurological rehabilitation. After completing her undergraduate studies at Louisiana State University, Hill received her Master of Science degree in Therapeutic Recreation from the University of South Alabama.

Currently, Hill represents Louisiana as the state Affiliate Leader for the Brain Injury Association of America where she also sits on the Chapter Leaders' Education committee. She also serves as the South Central Region Chapter Coordinator for United Spinal.

Under Hill's leadership, the Louisiana Chapter was awarded United Spinal's 2019 Reggie Bennett Outstanding Community Leader Award and the 2019 Award of Excellence for Programs and Services by the Brain Injury Association of America for its commitment to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

United Spinal chapters are self-dependent organizations that share United Spinal's goals of enhancing the lives of people with SCI/D, their families, and those who provide their care. They support the disability community by promoting health and well-being, inclusion and independence, organizing local events and projects, advocating for rights and accessibility, and offering information and support.

United Spinal's Board of Directors manages, supervises, and controls the business, property and affairs of the organization, except as otherwise expressly provided by law, the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation, or bylaws. The full list of board members and officers is available on the United Spinal website at www.unitedspinal.org.

About United Spinal Association

United Spinal is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. It played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, and made important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act. Membership is free and is open to all individuals with SCI/D. United Spinal was instrumental in getting New York City to create sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation that has been used as a model for many United States cities.

SOURCE United Spinal Association

