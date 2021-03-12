United Spinal Appoints Kleo J. King As Senior Director of Accessibility Operations & Counsel

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association has announced the appointment of Kleo J. King, a legal advisor and attorney specializing in accessible housing, transportation, and public accommodations, as Senior Director of Accessibility Operations and Counsel.

"During her impressive career, Kleo's steadfast work has helped to achieve unprecedented legal victories providing accessibility in transportation and the built environment for people with disabilities," said Dominic Marinelli, VP of United Spinal's Accessibility Services program.

King previously served as Deputy Commissioner and General Counsel for New York City Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities from 2014 to 2021, where she advised the Commissioner on legal issues and city policies that affect people with disabilities, worked with City agencies on accessibility issues, and drafted legislation and policies.

She currently serves on the Accessibility Committee reviewing and revising the New York City Building Code.

"Rejoining United Spinal Association will continue my work assisting the business community and others in improving accessibility for people with disabilities. Working with United Spinal's 57,000 members will help focus these efforts to areas and concerns that need to be addressed. I look forward to working with the Accessibility Services team once again," said King.

King, who began her career with United Spinal, formerly Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association in 1987, worked for 27 years at the organization as Program Counsel and Senior Vice President of Accessibility Services.

Principal duties included litigating cases before various courts and administrative agencies, including representing people with mobility disabilities in housing and transportation cases alleging disability-based discrimination.

King also consulted on accessibility for major construction projects including the new Yankee Stadium, the Lincoln Center Redevelopment and various other facilities.

A graduate of the George Mason University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate, King is a member of the American Bar Association, the New York State and New York City Bar Association and the Virginia State Bar Association.

For more information about United Spinal's Accessibility Services program, visit www.accessibility-services.com or view the recent United Spinal feature article.

About United Spinal Association

United Spinal is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, ALS and post-polio. It played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, and made important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act. Membership is free and is open to all individuals with SCI/D. United Spinal was instrumental in getting New York City to create sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation that has been used as a model for many United States cities. In 2021, United Spinal is celebrating 75 years of building an inclusive world that welcomes wheelchair users and all people with disabilities.

